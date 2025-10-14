Business Reporter: Generating contract clauses on demand

How AI-powered agents are poised to transform contract management

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Cobblestone Software talks about how the integration of AI-powered agents into Microsoft Outlook is about to transform contract management into a seamless, intelligent and highly automated workflow. Managing contracts has long been a slow, manual and error-prone process, requiring endless scrolling, note-taking and juggling between multiple systems. Now, a new generation of AI is transforming this workflow from a headache into a strategic advantage. Embedded directly within Microsoft Word and Outlook, this AI-powered assistant automates contract reviews, summarises lengthy documents in seconds, identifies hidden risks and ensures every agreement remains compliant. It gives legal teams the ability to manage and edit clauses from pre-approved libraries effortlessly, maintaining accuracy and consistency across all contracts.This innovation eliminates the frustration of bouncing between windows and disconnected systems. Users can create, update and search contracts directly within their familiar Microsoft environment, saving time and ensuring nothing slips through the cracks. Beyond automation, the AI acts as a knowledgeable legal collaborator capable of drafting new clauses, analysing sentiment and flagging high-risk language before issues arise.CobbleStone’s Contract Management solution streamlines the entire contract lifecycle with powerful automation, AI-driven insights and seamless integration across enterprise systems. It empowers organizations to create, track and manage contracts efficiently while ensuring compliance, reducing risk and improving collaboration across departments.To learn more about Cobblestone’s CLM and eProcurement software, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Cobblestone SoftwareCobbleStone Software is a best-of-breed, global provider of enterprise contract lifecycle management (CLM) and eProcurement software. CobbleStone Contract Insight™ Contract Management Software is an AI-enabled platform that has been helping both large and small organizations better manage their contracts for over twenty years. CobbleStone supports thousands of users, spanning numerous industries including government, healthcare, education, legal, banking, pharma and retail.

