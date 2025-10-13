GeniusVets joins the New York Vet Show with free Marketing Health Exams, expert talks and giveaways at Booth #638

GeniusVets heads to the New York Vet Show with free Marketing Health Exams, expert talks from Dr. Drake & David Hall, and giveaways at Booth #638. Dr. Michele Drake to present at the 2025 New York Vet Show, sharing insight into strong practice ownership.

GeniusVets heads to the New York Vet Show with free Marketing Health Exams, expert talks from Dr. Drake & David Hall, and giveaways at Booth #638.

Practice ownership is rewarding, and I’m excited to share the proven strategies that made The Drake Center a top practice with other owners.” — Dr. Michele Drake, Founder of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeniusVets , the leading marketing platform specifically for the veterinary industry, is attending the New York Vet Show , bringing powerful resources, fresh insights, and a wealth of practice growth energy to this year's event.Recognized as one of the most trusted partners in veterinary marketing, GeniusVets helps practice owners, managers, and DVMs through tailored solutions that help attract loyal clients, improve retention, build cohesive teams, and strengthen operational efficiency.The GeniusVets team will be at Booth #638, where visitors can explore exclusive resources already being used by some of the nation's most successful practices, sit down with GeniusVets' Head of Consulting for a complimentary Marketing Health Exam, a clear snapshot of a practice's digital performance, highlighting website effectiveness, SEO visibility, competitive benchmarks, and actionable strategies for growth and enter a raffle for a Google Nest or a copy of Dr. Michele Drake 's newest book."This isn't just another booth visit. It's a chance to finally get clear on why you're feeling stuck with your marketing or struggling to get more clients in the door," says Sam Daddona, Head of Consulting at GeniusVets. We invite all practice owners, managers, and support staff to visit booth #638 to discover how our veterinary-exclusive marketing solutions can help empower your team to lead with purpose and grow intentionally."Alongside booth activities, GeniusVets will present two highly anticipated speaking sessions led by Dr. Michele Drake and David Hall, both recognized leaders in the veterinary business and marketing strategy.On November 6 at 11:00 AM, Dr. Michele Drake, Co-Founder of GeniusVets and founder of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care, will present Practice Success: How Great Practices Are Built from the Inside Out. Drawing on more than 30 years of ownership experience, Dr. Drake will share the systems, cultural strategies, and leadership practices that have helped make her hospital one of the most respected in the country."Practice ownership is one of the most rewarding journeys a veterinarian can take, but it also comes with challenges that require strong culture, systems, and leadership. I'm excited to share the strategies that helped make The Drake Center one of the top practices in the country so other owners can apply these strategies to their teams."On November 7 at 1:00 PM, David Hall, Co-Founder of GeniusVets, will lead Built to Attract: The Secret Ingredient That Draws in Clients and Team Members. Hall, a recognized authority in veterinary marketing, focuses on how practices can position themselves as the obvious choice for both pet owners and veterinary professionals through strategic marketing efforts, measuring ROI, and making confident decisions that drive lasting results."Veterinary practices don't just need more marketing, they need smarter and more effective marketing," Hall explained. "My session is about bringing clarity to performance. I want practice owners to see exactly what works, what doesn't, and how to make confident decisions that drive real results."GeniusVets' participation in the New York Vet Show reflects the support they provide to veterinary practices through hands-on resources, leadership insights, and exclusive giveaways, aimed at helping them build resilience, attract clients, and lead successful teams.Veterinary professionals attending the show are encouraged to visit Booth #638, attend GeniusVets' sessions, and take advantage of free Marketing Health Exams and giveaways throughout the event.For more information about the New York Vet Show, visit: https://newyork.vetshow.com/ About the New York Vet ShowThe New York Vet Show, produced by CloserStill Media, is one of the premier veterinary conferences in the country, offering continuing education, networking opportunities, and access to innovative solutions in a dynamic, engaging environment. CloserStill Media specializes in high-value, content-driven events and the nurturing of B2B or professional communities. The company operates events across a wide range of sub-vertical sectors within Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Future Transport and Infrastructure across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with operations and 800 staff in the U.K., USA, Germany, Spain, and Singapore.About GeniusVets:GeniusVets is the only marketing platform founded by a DVM and veterinary marketing experts, built to empower practices with real growth strategies that deliver impactful results. We blend data and creativity to create strategies that drive client acquisition, build your reputation, and stay true to your practice’s mission. With customized programs based on real client behavior, we don’t believe in one-size-fits-all. It’s about helping your practice thrive and provide exceptional care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.