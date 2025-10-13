InterContinental Monterrey launches new Chapulín restaurant

Presidente InterContinental

Chapulín, the acclaimed Mexican restaurant from Mexico City, has opened its first location in Monterrey inside the Presidente InterContinental

WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The vibrant flavors and artistry of contemporary Mexican cuisine are making their way north, as Chapulín, one of Mexico City’s most acclaimed restaurants, opens its doors inside the new Presidente InterContinental Monterrey , redefining the culinary scene in one of the most dynamic cities in northern Mexico.The launch of Chapulín Monterrey marks the restaurant’s first expansion beyond the capital, bringing with it the essence of refined Mexican gastronomy, a deep respect for tradition, and a creative approach that celebrates regional ingredients and culinary innovation.Located in the heart of the city’s business district, Presidente InterContinental Monterrey blends modern sophistication with warm Mexican hospitality—positioning itself among the most distinguished hotels in Monterrey. The arrival of Chapulín elevates the property’s gastronomic offering, making it a new epicenter for fine dining experiences and corporate gatherings.Under the culinary direction of Executive Chef José Luis Sánchez Ronquillo, Chapulín Monterrey offers an elevated menu inspired by ancestral recipes and contemporary techniques. Guests can enjoy a selection of ceviches and aguachiles prepared with fresh seafood sourced from Mexico’s coasts, showcasing the country’s marine richness and culinary creativity. Each dish is designed to highlight authentic ingredients while offering a refined and contemporary dining experience.Designed with a balance of elegance and warmth, the restaurant’s interiors combine artisanal details, and a modern aesthetic that mirrors Monterrey’s vibrant energy. The atmosphere is both sophisticated and welcoming, ideal for intimate dinners, business meetings, or social celebrations.As part of the Presidente InterContinental portfolio, the opening reinforces the brand’s ongoing commitment to luxury hospitality and Mexican identity.With this new addition, the hotel in Monterrey continues to expand its appeal to both local diners and international travelers seeking authentic experiences rooted in culture, gastronomy, and exceptional service. For reservations and more information, please visit https://presidenteicmonterrey.com/

