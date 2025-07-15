TCG Process Recognized as a Leading Disruptor in Infosource’s 2025 Global Vendor Matrix

Launch of OCTO Platform and AI Assistant Signals Bold Expansion into End-to-End Process Automation

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCG Process, a global provider of IDP (intelligent document processing) and process automation software, has been recognized as a leading Disruptor in the Infosource 2025 Global Capture and IDP Vendor Matrix Report.Infosource evaluated more than 25 vendors based on strategy, capabilities and execution, and TCG Process continues to stand out for its forward-thinking vision and technical innovation. In this year’s report, Infosource highlighted the introduction and launch of OCTO, TCG’s end-to-end process automation platform , as a significant strategic move designed to expand the company’s reach beyond document processing into full business process orchestration and automation."With the introduction of the broader capabilities included in its new OCTO platform, TCG Process has signaled that it is expanding its focus to address a wider scope of intelligent process automation,” said Ralph Gammon, Principal Analyst at Infosource. “TCG's workflow engine for managing complex processes, incorporating controls for AI-infused features like classification, extraction, validation and explainability, has always differentiated it in the IDP space. TCG Process is now expanding this platform to pull in people and third-party systems at the right point to better execute end-to-end automations. Along with TCG's global footprint, OCTO will help TCG Process remain competitive as IDP merges with the emerging market for agentic automation solutions."OCTO, which builds on the proven strengths of TCG’s DocProStar , enables organizations to automate and orchestrate entire workflows, combining intelligent document processing with real-time collaboration, third-party system integration and advanced AI capabilities.Among the key innovations mentioned in the report:- AI Assistant for Process Design: Users can now build processes using natural language descriptions, accelerating development and improving accessibility.- Expanded AI Strategy: TCG offers integrations with leading LLMs and document intelligence models from Microsoft, OpenAI, Google and Lazarus AI, with a focus on explainability, data trust and human-in-the-loop verification.- Enhanced User Experience: OCTO's BPMN based process-modeler and Automation Designer provide intuitive, low-code tools for creating and adapting automated workflows.“We’re proud to once again be recognized as a disruptor by Infosource,” said Neil Walker, Head of Product for TCG Process. “With OCTO, we’re bringing flexibility and robust process control to our customers – providing them with the safety harness needed to take advantage of AI automation capabilities.”As more organizations continue to look for opportunities to increase customer experience, they are realizing the value unlocked by seamless process automation. TCG Process helps customers go beyond simple automation and siloed IDP, empowering them to create smarter, more adaptive workflows.

