TCG Process Honored as a Global 5-Star Technology & Service Provider by Insurance Business Magazine

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCG Process, a provider of business process orchestration and automation software, today announced it has been named one of Insurance Business Magazine’s Global 5-Star Technology and Software Providers for 2025. This award recognizes the most innovative and effective technology solutions serving the insurance industry.The selection process for the 5-Star award involves a comprehensive review by the Insurance Business team. During a 15-week process, they conducted one-on-one interviews with brokers and surveyed thousands more within their global network to gain an understanding of what insurance professionals think about the current market offerings. Technology providers were then asked to nominate their solutions, explaining the features that make them best in the market. The award is a testament to TCG Process’ commitment to delivering exceptional value and transformative results to its clients in the insurance sector.Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Insurance Business, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, “It was remarkable to see such a diverse array of powerful tech solutions nominated. TCG Process distinguished themselves as market leaders by developing an innovative tool that empowers users to enhance their abilities, boost efficiency, and most importantly, achieve superior performance.”“We are very proud to receive this recognition from Insurance Business Magazine,” said Arnold von Bueren, CEO of TCG Process. “It’s a direct reflection of our team’s dedication to empowering insurance professionals with powerful, intuitive automation tools like OCTO and DocProStar.” TCG Process’ platform, OCTO , enables insurance carriers, brokers and MGAs to streamline operations, reduce manual processing and improve the speed of decision-making. By orchestrating complex workflows and providing best-in-class IDP technologies, OCTO and DocProStar help insurance companies automate document-centric business processes that enable them to deliver superior customer experience.Key benefits for the insurance industry include:• Accelerated Claims Processing: Automating document intake, validation and routing to reduce settlement times.• Enhanced Underwriting Efficiency: Orchestrating data collection and analysis to enable faster, more accurate risk assessment.• Improved Broker and Client Onboarding: Streamlining the onboarding process for a seamless and efficient experience.• Robust Compliance and Reporting: Automatic end-to-end audit trails ensure compliance is in check and reports are generated with ease.“OCTO and DocProStar are designed to drive down operational expenses by automating complex processes and traditionally manual-intensive work, which in turn frees up our clients to deliver better experiences to their customers,” said Frank Volckmar, Managing Director of TCG Process Australia.A full list of winners and the report is available on the Insurance Business Magazine website.

