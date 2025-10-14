AppGuard Announces an Insider Release for AI-Enhanced Endpoint Application Control and Containment

AppGuard CEO says, Less Endpoint Attack Surface, Less Cyber Chaos

An all-new agent and cloud-based, AI-enhanced system is simpler, easier, and better than ever at stopping what AV/EDR/XDR miss entirely or detect too late.

Our advanced malware technique suppression helps security teams reduce detection alerts fatigue, and alleviate cyber operations, not endless triage.” — Fatih Comlekoglu

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppGuard, today opened invitations for an insider release of its latest generation of AppGuard Enterprise. It is an application control and containment platform that features an updated kernel-level agent that makes new protection capabilities practical as well as a newly architected cloud-based management system.

Without controls-based endpoint protection, such as AppGuard, detection-based defense mechanisms such as AV/EDR/XDR have proven insufficient in safeguarding enterprises. Headlines everyday highlight the inherent flaw in tools that attempt to distinguish legitimate from malicious activities amidst an infinite array of possibilities. This raises the question: what critical element is absent?

Enterprise cyber stacks lack an essential layer that applies zero trust principles WITHIN endpoints. AppGuard does that by enforcing malware-technique driven controls that do not allow malware to do what malware was meant to do, regardless of what it looks like or how it behaves—no pattern-matching at all. Thus, AppGuard stops never-before-seen zero days, process hollowing, and ransomware—and much more. AppGuard restricts what can run and what the running can do. This kernel-based enforcement is orchestrated via a robust, scalable cloud console.

“This release delivers precisely what the enterprise market has demanded: practical Zero Trust principles applied within every endpoint, governed and automated at cloud scale, while striking a balance between malware risk mitigation and usability,” said Fatih Comlekoglu, CEO of AppGuard. “Our advanced malware technique suppression helps security teams reduce detection alerts fatigue, and alleviate cyber operations, not endless triage. We use AI not to guess what is malicious but to further simplify attack surface reduction and avoid disruptions to legitimate workflows. With this insider release, we invite forward-looking enterprises to help shape the future of endpoint resilience.”

Engineered for technical security leaders, AppGuard Enterprise is designed to:

Stop unknown threats without reliance on threat detection, signatures, or continuous updates.

Enforce granular application launch, containment, and isolation controls that innately adapt to endpoint and threat changes.

Minimize the resource footprint and reduce incident response overhead.

Leverage AI-enhancements for even faster, easier, and smarter protection.

Maximize protection while slashing irrelevant log noise.

Recent market recognition and independent customer adoption highlight AppGuard’s proven effectiveness, with organizations reporting a complete halt to successful malware attacks since deployment.

Enterprise security professionals and technically advanced organizations interested in participating in the insider release should register here.

About AppGuard

AppGuard is a proven endpoint security innovator, trusted by enterprises and government agencies to protect critical data, IT assets, and operational continuity in a dynamic threat landscape. The company’s patented containment and isolation technology enables organizations to apply Zero Trust principles WITHIN endpoints to suppress malware technique activities without sacrificing performance or usability. In 2024, AppGuard was named Zero Trust Endpoint Security Solution Company of the Year by Enterprise Security Magazine. For more information, visit AppGuard's website.

