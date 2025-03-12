Award to AppGuard for Applying Zero Trust WITHIN Endpoint Protection

Enterprise Security Magazine Award: Zero Trust Endpoint Security Solution Company of the Year 2024 AppGuard Stops Malware EDR/XDR Miss

AppGuard reduces malware attack surface by applying zero trust principles within endpoints to stop attacks AV/EDR/XDR miss entirely or detect too late

A relentless ever-changing malware threatscape demands a different approach to endpoint protection.” — Fatih Comlekoglu, CEO, AppGuard

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent award from Enterprise Security Magazine, “Zero Trust Endpoint Security Solution Company of the Year 2024”, might represent recognition in a flaw in zero trust architectures, which arguably under-emphasize the application of zero trust principles within enterprise endpoints.

Every organization in the world is vulnerable to a malware detection gap. Cyber defenses succeed against familiar malware patterns, which is why adversaries constantly change them. Every news or trade publication headline mentioning malware represents yet another variation that varied from previous patterns.

Applying zero trust principles within endpoints via agent-enforced controls reduces malware attack surface, which reduces the volume of activities malware detection tools must monitor for familiar patterns. Or, what malware detection misses entirely or detects too late, can be stopped in real-time by agent-based controls.

"AppGuard's mission has always been to redefine cybersecurity by making it more proactive and less reactive," said Fatih Comlekoglu, CEO of AppGuard. "This recognition is more validation of our approach to keep enterprises secure in a relentless malware threatscape."

Enterprise antivirus (AV); endpoint detection and response (EDR); and/or extended detection and response (XDR) employ multiple forms of pattern-matching, striving to tell bad from good across the attack surfaces of all workstations, servers, and more. They must contend with a near infinite variety of variations by the adversaries. The headlines will stop when these tools span infinite possibilities.

Government advisors and industry leaders have been saying that EDR/ MDR/ XDR is not enough. AppGuard is an example of that additional layer of protection that organizations need. AppGuard defeats malware attacks, not by employing different pattern-matching, but by not allowing malware to do what malware must do WITHIN endpoints when attacking. AppGuard restricts what can run and restricts what the running can do; it defeats the malware’s techniques, without having to recognize the malware itself. Patented technologies enable AppGuard agents to typically run months or more without need for policy updates, even automated ones, making administration simpler and protection more effective.

From the magazine’s editor, Russell Thomas, “...[AppGuard] addresses the critical vulnerability of endpoints in enterprise networks and transforms endpoints into fortified strongholds, preventing attacks before they can cause damage.”

The award suggests that the industry might be recognizing that zero trust architectures are more effective when also applying these principles WITHIN enterprise endpoints.

For more information about AppGuard and its award-winning solutions, visit www.AppGuard.us.

