AppGuard Recognized for Excellence in Cybersecurity by Enterprise Security Magazine

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppGuard is proud to announce an award from Enterprise Security Magazine, “Zero Trust Endpoint Security Solution Company of the Year 2024”.

Every organization in the world is vulnerable to a malware detection gap. Cyber defenses succeed against familiar malware patterns, which is why adversaries constantly change them. Every news or trade publication headline mentioning malware represents yet another variation that varies from previous patterns. You see such headlines whenever you look. Adding AppGuard stops what other defenses fail to recognize or detect too late.

"AppGuard's mission has always been to redefine cybersecurity by making it more proactive and less reactive," said Fatih Comlekoglu, CEO of AppGuard. "This recognition is more validation of our efforts to provide top-tier protection that keeps enterprises secure in a relentless malware threatscape."

Enterprise antivirus (AV); endpoint detection and response (EDR); and/or extended detection and response (XDR) employ multiple forms of pattern-matching, striving to tell bad from good across the attack surfaces of all workstations, servers, and more. They must contend with a near infinite variety of variations by the adversaries. The headlines will stop when these tools span infinite possibilities.

Government advisors and industry leaders have been telling us for some time now that we need more than EDR/ MDR/ XDR. AppGuard is the additional layer of protection that organizations need. AppGuard defeats malware attacks, not by employing different pattern-matching, but by not allowing malware to do what malware must do WITHIN endpoints when attacking. AppGuard restricts what can run and restricts what the running can do; it defeats the malware’s techniques, without having to recognize the malware itself. Patented technologies enable AppGuard to automatically adapt application updates, patches, and plugins. AppGuard software agents typically run months or more without need for policy updates, even automated ones. That’s why AppGuard has been awarded the Zero-Trust Endpoint Security Solution company of the Year!

From the magazine’s editor, Russell Thomas, “...[AppGuard] addresses the critical vulnerability of endpoints in enterprise networks and transforms endpoints into fortified strongholds, preventing attacks before they can cause damage.”

For more information about AppGuard and its award-winning solutions, visit www.AppGuard.us.

