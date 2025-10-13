Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart 2025 Inaugurates a New Era of Tourism and Partnerships

Dr. Mohan Yadav, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Addressing the Delegation MoU signed with Ekta Kapoor for film production in Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Anurag Jain inaugurated the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Pavilion Mr. Anurag Jain, Chief Secretary interacting with the representatives of the homestays in Madhya Pradesh.

Tourism in Madhya Pradesh Set to Soar Higher as Investors, Film Fraternity, and Global Travel Partners Converge

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart 2025, inaugurated on 11 October 2025 at Bhopal’s Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium and MVM Ground, marks a defining moment in the state’s tourism journey—propelling its ambitions and reaffirming its standing as the Heart of Incredible India.The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of Union Minister of Tourism & Culture, Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture, Tourism, and Religious Trusts & Endowments, Mr. Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi.Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, accompanied by key members of the State Cabinet, held strategic discussions with leading investors, acclaimed filmmakers, and noted actors to position Madhya Pradesh as a premier film and wedding destination. Prominent participants included Ms. Ekta Kapoor, actors Mr. Gajraj Rao and Mr. Raghubir Yadav, Ms. Lara Molina from the Spanish Film Commission, and producer Ms. Anna Saura, who explored opportunities in film production, tourism infrastructure, and event hosting. The State Government reiterated its commitment to creating a robust, investor-friendly ecosystem to foster growth across tourism and creative sectors.The event’s B2B initiative and the “Village Vibes” exhibition, inaugurated by Chief Secretary Mr. Anurag Jain, celebrated the vibrant spirit of rural Madhya Pradesh and its thriving entrepreneurial tourism ecosystem. Live demonstrations of traditional crafts—Chanderi weaving, block printing, and Gond painting—offered visitors an immersive experience of the state’s artisanal legacy. Rural homestay operators such as Vanraj Homestay and Palash Villa Pench interacted with international tour operators, paving the way for new collaborations and sustainable business opportunities.Serving as a dynamic business platform, the Mart connected the state-based tour operators, hoteliers, and experience curators with national and international buyers, catalyzing partnerships and trade agreements to strengthen Madhya Pradesh’s offerings across heritage, wildlife, rural, and emerging destinations.The Mart also saw robust participation from leading hospitality groups, including Indian Hotels Company Limited, Atmosphere Core, The Postcard Hotel, and Treasure Group, who shared insights into investment potential and destination development. In a focused session on wedding tourism, the Chief Minister engaged with wedding planners, travel experts, and event professionals to explore avenues for positioning Madhya Pradesh as India’s next sought-after wedding hub.Engagements with industry leaders, journalists, and influencers reflected a collective momentum toward harnessing tourism as a driver of inclusive growth—combining heritage, creativity, and world-class hospitality.Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism & Culture) Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla; Managing Director, MP State Tourism Development Corporation, Dr. Ilayaraja T; and Additional Managing Director, MP Tourism Board, Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee, along with other senior officials, participated in the event alongside large delegations of domestic and international tour operators and investors.A special highlight was the participation of women from the Safe Tourism Destination for Women initiative, underscoring Madhya Pradesh’s strong commitment to safety, empowerment, and inclusivity in tourism.The Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart 2025 stands as a cornerstone for tourism innovation, investment, and collaboration—bringing together visionary leaders, industry pioneers, and entrepreneurs to chart the path for a dynamic, sustainable, and globally connected future for the tourism ecosystem of the state.

Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart 2025 | Grand Opening in Bhopal with Leaders & Tourism Visionaries

