2025MFE Launches Three Exhibition Zones to Foster Opportunities in “First Store Economy” “Coffee + Bakery” Sparks Innovative Collaborations

MACAU, October 13 - Jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR, the Macau Chain Store & Franchise Association, and the Macao International Brand Enterprise Commercial Association, the “Macao Franchise Expo 2025” (2025MFE) will take place from 22 to 25 October (Wednesday to Saturday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. Over a hundred exhibitors, including franchise brands and IP licensing agents from the Chinese mainland, Southeast Asian countries, Hong Kong, Macao, and other regions, will participate in this edition, which features three major exhibition areas: the “Brand Zone”, the “Macao International Coffee Festival Zone”, and the “IP Licensing Zone”, to empower industry players to uncover new opportunities.

Bringing diverse brands together to tap into the “first store economy” potential

The Brand Zone will bring together renowned domestic and international franchise brands spanning baked goods, food and beverage, light meals, and more, to create a professional platform for product showcases and business matching. Macao market tours will also be organised for exhibition participants during the event, facilitating on-the-ground research to explore collaborative opportunities for cross-regional brands to establish their first stores in Macao.

“Coffee + Bakery” ignites fresh synergies

Expanded in scale, the “Macao International Coffee Festival Zone” will partner with the globally recognised exhibition company Informa Markets to host the “2026 China Brewers Cup-Macao Division”. Furthermore, 2025MFE will introduce the first-ever “Macao Bread Integration Festival”, engaging over 60 coffee and bakery brands participating in competitions, exhibitions, and forums to foster deeper industry collaboration.

“IP Licensing Zone” expands in scale to capitalise on the IP economy

The IP Licensing Zone has grown 2.5 times in area from last year, spotlighting regional and global IPs such as MindBlowon Studio’s Tahilalats and Meowlove from Indonesia, UGLYMEWS and GAEGUNEEZ from Korea, Zootopia from Disney, and originals like Mr. Bubbles and WANAB from Macao and the Greater Bay Area. Multiple sports IPs will also be introduced to the event, including the “15th National Games · the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities · the 9th National Special Olympic Games”, the “Giro d’Italia” (one of the three “Grand Tours” in cycling), and the popular “Chinese Eight-Ball Pool”, to seize opportunities in the development of the IP economy.

The 2025MFE will be held concurrently at the same venue with the “2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)” (2nd C-PLPEX) and the “30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair” (30th MIF), with the three exhibitions synergising to achieve resource integration and maximisation of efficacy. For the latest updates on the 2025MFE, please visit the official website at www.mfe.mo, call (853) 8798 9654, or follow the WeChat account: MICE_IPIM.