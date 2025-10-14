Investment Promotion in Portugal and Spain Received a Positive Response to Set the Stage for the First Store Economy

MACAU, October 14 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (“IPIM”) of Macao has conducted a roadshow of the “Programme for Supporting the Development of Macao First Store Economy” (“First Store Economy Programme”) in Lisbon and Porto, Portugal, as well as Madrid and Barcelona, Spain from 4 to 11 October, attracting around 100 representatives of local business associations and enterprises to the event. The roadshow was well received by the participants. During the period, the delegation also visited many well-known local enterprises, international chain brands and chambers of commerce to present Macao business environment and policies, the “China-PSCs Business Compass” and the Investor’s “One-Stop Service”, further expanding the European investment promotion network.

The First Overseas Roadshow Well-Received by Portuguese and Spanish Enterprises

This roadshow is the first overseas promotional event of the First Store Economy Programme, aiming to attract eligible Portuguese and Spanish brands to set up their first stores in Macao. By strengthening Macao’s role as a “Precise Connector” between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, the programme aims at building Macao into a destination for Portuguese and Spanish products to launch in the city and then enter the Chinese mainland market. Around 100 Representatives from local business associations and enterprises engaged in catering, household goods, high-end artworks, jewellery, food, hotel supplies and other fields were invited to the roadshow.

Enterprises Show Intention to Expand into the Mainland Market by Establishing a Presence in Macao

During the trip, IPIM visited a number of Portuguese and Spanish enterprises, including international food groups, restaurant chain groups, jewellery brands, traditional craft brands, furniture and household products companies, aromatherapy companies, to promote Macao’s business environment and the First Store Economy Programme. These Portuguese and Spanish companies believe that Macao’s vast tourism market will help their brands to be exposed to tourists from various countries, laying good foundations for future entry into the Chinese mainland markets such as the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Among them, a Spanish jewellery brand headquartered in Spain with over 200 stores in 30 countries worldwide has preliminarily confirmed a visit to Macao in late October to inspect Macao’s business environment and shops. Some Portuguese enterprises showed their interests in the Programme and intended to include Macao in their overseas expansion plans. They also considered partnership with Macao enterprises to bring their brands to Macao in the future, collaborating with the Macao business community to promote Portuguese signature products. At the same time, the initiative is also an opportunity for Macao business community to expand their potential product lines and customer base, extending and strengthening their existing supply chain network.

The First Store Programme Will Accept Applications from This November with the Subsidy Up to One Million

Administered by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and supported by the Industrial and Commercial Development Fund (FDIC), the first phase of applications for the First Store Economy Programme commences on 1 November 2025 and ends on 31 January 2026. The programme provides fundings up to MOP1 million for eligible foreign brands from Portuguese-speaking or Spanish-speaking countries entering the Macao business market and opening their first stores, with subsidies covering expenses of opening and kicking off the operation of first stores. This initiative seeks to enrich Macao’s consumption culture and elevate the attractiveness of local business landscape.

Promoting C-PLPEX and Inviting Companies to Visit Macao

In addition, IPIM also took the opportunity to promote Macao’s latest business advantages to local business associations, business sectors and industry experts, highlighting the upcoming “2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)” (2nd C-PLPEX), which is scheduled to take place in Macao from 22 to 25 October. At the same time, IPIM also invited the Portuguese and Spanish companies to visit Macao for inspections and a comprehensive understanding of the city’s business landscape.