UM, University of Coimbra hold joint conference on public law

MACAU, October 13 - The Joint Conference between University of Macau and University of Coimbra was commenced at the University of Macau (UM) today (13 October), bringing together over 100 experts and scholars from the Chinese mainland, Macao, and Portuguese-speaking countries to discuss cutting-edge issues in the development of the rule of law.

Yonghua Song, rector of UM, said that the ‘one country, two systems’ policy provides clear direction for legal research and the practice of the rule of law. Macao has achieved remarkable development under this policy and has established a unique legal system and governance model. He added that legal research is of great significance, and that Macao should leverage its strengths to provide legal services for the Belt and Road Initiative, while also deepening its cooperation with Portuguese-speaking countries in the field of legal education to cultivate outstanding legal professionals. He expressed hope that the conference will promote academic exchange and the development of the rule of law, thereby contributing to the creation of a better world.

João Nuno Calvão da Silva, vice rector of the University of Coimbra, praised UM for its remarkable achievements in recent years and extended greetings to the guests. He highlighted the partnership between the faculties of law at the two universities, and noted that the two universities have furthered their academic collaboration to encompass areas such as medicine and cultural heritage, reflecting the deep friendship between China and Portugal.

António José Ferreira de Castro dos Santos Menano, company secretary and executive vice president of legal and general counsel at MGM, pointed out that UM, the University of Coimbra, and MGM have signed a cooperation agreement to promote research and teaching on topics including the reshaping of international law under green transformation and the constitutional principle of the ‘one country, two systems’ policy over the next four years. This will be achieved through seminars, scholarships, and academic awards, with the aim of supporting students to develop diverse perspectives.

Tong Io Cheng, dean of the UM Faculty of Law, noted that the successful implementation of the ‘one country, two systems’ policy, the harmonious coexistence of different legal systems, and the deep integration of traditional and modern legal practices have made Macao an exemplar of public law practice. He also emphasised that the mission of legal education is to produce legal professionals who are equipped with theoretical knowledge and an international perspective, and that cooperation between UM and the University of Coimbra will inject new impetus into the development of legal studies. He expressed hope that scholars participating in the conference will contribute to the development of legal theory and the practice of the rule of law.

The two-day conference is jointly organised by UM and the University of Coimbra, with the support of UMTEC Limited and sponsorship from MGM. Themed ‘Public Law: International Law, Constitutional Law, and Administrative Law’, the event features three sessions focusing on international law, constitutional law, and administrative law, with presentations delivered by 14 scholars from the Chinese mainland, Macao, Portugal, Brazil, Angola, and Mozambique.

Guests attending the conference included Wang Heng, director of the Department of Legal Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Alexandre José dos Reis Leitão, consul-general of Portugal in Macao; Rodrigues Victorino Muêbe, consul-general of Mozambique in Macao; Teresa João Álvaro Dos Santos, deputy consul of Angola in Macao; Danilo Afonso Henriques, deputy secretary-general (appointed by the Portuguese-speaking countries) of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) (Forum Macao); representatives of various countries at the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao; Rui Martins, vice rector of UM; and Vong Hin Fai, president of the Board of Directors of the Macao Lawyers Association.