OKW’s Award-Winning TOP-KNOBS Set New Standards in Medical and Industrial Electronics Design

OKW’s iF Design Award-winning TOP-KNOBS are rapidly becoming the tuning knob of choice for designers in the medical and industrial electronics sectors.

TOP-KNOBS combine award-winning design with precision control—ideal for medical and industrial tech where style, safety, and customization matter most.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to their distinctive aesthetics, ergonomic design, and enhanced safety features, TOP-KNOBS integrate seamlessly into modern control panels used in applications such as measurement and control systems, laboratory instrumentation, HVAC, communications, and building automation.

Engineered for both form and function, each TOP-KNOB features a robust PA6 main body and a clip-in marking element that conceals the lateral fixing screw while enabling precise calibration. These marking elements—available in five functional shapes (Pin, Globe, Disk, Wing, and Arrow)—are offered in a palette of soft, modern pastel tones: coral (pink), beach (yellow), lagoon (green), sky (blue), and mineral (gray). The main knob body is available in two standard colors: volcano (gray) and nero (black).

TOP-KNOBS are compatible with rotary potentiometers featuring either round shafts (DIN 41591) or flattened ends. Two secure fixing options are available: push-on or lateral screw fixing using a hex-socket set screw with a cup point. This design ensures electrical safety by eliminating the risk of contact with live components. The recessed underside of each knob accommodates external potentiometer fixing nuts, further enhancing installation flexibility.

Available in five diameters—16 mm, 20 mm, 24 mm, 31 mm, and 40 mm—TOP-KNOBS support boreholes of 4 mm, 6 mm, 1/4", and 6/4.6 mm. Accessories such as M7, M10, and 3/8"-32G round nuts are also available for secure front-panel mounting.

Customization is a key advantage of the TOP-KNOBS range. OKW offers a comprehensive suite of services including CNC machining, pad printing, laser marking, and full assembly of accessories. This enables customers to tailor the knobs to their exact technical and branding requirements.

Designed by Martin Nußberger of polyform Industrie Design, TOP-KNOBS combine contemporary styling with hygienic surfaces and intuitive usability. Their widespread adoption across diverse industries underscores their versatility and the value they bring to modern electronic interface design.

OKW's Award-Winning TOP-KNOBS Set New Standards in Medical and Industrial Electronics Design

About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

