OKW's New Configurable STYLE-CASE Enclosures For Handheld Electronic Devices
OKW's STYLE-CASE enclosures enable electronics engineers to specify individual configurations tailored to their handheld electronic device.
Various accessories for the STYLE-CASE allow for the device to be wall mounted, sealed to IP 65 and battery powered.
Designed for functionality and durability, STYLE-CASE enclosures feature a recessed operating panel to safeguard membrane keypads and an integrated battery compartment that accommodates two AAA batteries (sizes S, M) or two AA batteries (size L). Size L is also offered without a battery compartment. All models are assembled using tamperproof Torx screws, meeting stringent requirements for healthcare applications. Optional IP 65 ingress protection is available for the larger versions.
Engineers have three sizes to choose from in traffic white ASA for UV resistance or black PMMA for infrared permeability.
OKW also provides full customization services for STYLE-CASE, including CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decorative foils, special materials, and accessory installation.
