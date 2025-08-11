OKW's New Configurable STYLE-CASE Enclosures For Handheld Electronic Devices

STYLE-CASE is available with accessories

STYLE-CASE is available with accessories for easy configuration.

OKW's STYLE-CASE enclosures enable electronics engineers to specify individual configurations tailored to their handheld electronic device.

Specify STYLE-CASE for handheld electronics in the medical field and industrial technology.
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW Enclosures has announced new enhancements to its popular STYLE-CASE series, designed for handheld electronics in medical, social care, household, office, and industrial environments. The enclosures feature a sleek, high-gloss finish that offers a premium tactile experience while remaining easy to clean—ideal for hygiene-sensitive applications.

Various accessories for the STYLE-CASE allow for the device to be wall mounted, sealed to IP 65 and battery powered.

Designed for functionality and durability, STYLE-CASE enclosures feature a recessed operating panel to safeguard membrane keypads and an integrated battery compartment that accommodates two AAA batteries (sizes S, M) or two AA batteries (size L). Size L is also offered without a battery compartment. All models are assembled using tamperproof Torx screws, meeting stringent requirements for healthcare applications. Optional IP 65 ingress protection is available for the larger versions.

Engineers have three sizes to choose from in traffic white ASA for UV resistance or black PMMA for infrared permeability.

OKW also provides full customization services for STYLE-CASE, including CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decorative foils, special materials, and accessory installation.

About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

