Enhanced Flexibility: OKW’s SOFT-CASE Enclosures Now Offer More Space and Mounting Solutions For Industrial Electronics
SOFT-CASE wide-format enclosures are perfect for modern handheld, wall-mount and desktop electronics across industries.
OKW’s SOFT-CASE has been enhanced with new accessories and customization options, offering even greater flexibility for designers of modern electronic devices.
Designed for handheld, desktop, and wall-mounted applications, SOFT-CASE enclosures are ideal for devices that are either wireless or cable-connected. Target sectors include measurement and control, medical and laboratory technology, IoT/IIoT, communications, energy management, and environmental engineering.
The enclosures feature a unique ergonomic design with soft contours for comfortable handling. Their wide-format layout includes a generous recessed area for larger displays or membrane keyboards, and a raised panel on the wide edge that accommodates additional interfaces or connectors. Internal fixing points for PCBs are provided in both the top and bottom parts.
SOFT-CASE is available in four sizes, ranging from 3.23" x 2.01" x 0.55" to 5.91" x 3.62" x 1.10", and can be specified with or without a battery compartment. Battery options include 2 x AAA, 2/4 x AA, or 1 x 9 V, with clip-on lids that can be screw-fixed for added security. IP 54 ingress protection is available for models without battery compartments when used with a soft TPE ring.
Standard materials include ABS (UL 94 HB) in off-white (RAL 9002) or lava, and infrared-transparent PMMA in black (RAL 9005). For infrared applications, PMMA versions are available, with compatibility depending on the use of intermediate rings.
Design engineers can specify SOFT-CASE fully modified to their exact specifications by using OKW's customization services. These services include CNC machining, lacquering, digital and screen printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding, and complete assembly of accessories. These services allow customers to tailor enclosures to their exact specifications, ensuring optimal performance and aesthetics for their devices.
