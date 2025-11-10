Enhanced Flexibility: OKW’s SOFT-CASE Enclosures Now Offer More Space and Mounting Solutions For Industrial Electronics

OKW’s SOFT-CASE has been enhanced with new accessories and customization options, offering even greater flexibility for designers of modern electronic devices.

SOFT-CASE combines ergonomic comfort with advanced customization, making it the perfect enclosure for modern handheld, wall-mount and desktop electronics across industries.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest additions to SOFT-CASE wide-format handheld enclosures include intermediate rings that increase the internal installation height, enabling more space for components and improved thermal management. These rings are available in ABS, SEBS (TPE), and PMMA, with finishes in off-white, lava, volcano, black, and matt chromed. Other accessories now offered include tilt foot bars for angled desktop use, battery clips, ring and strap eyelets for portability, and versatile Combi-Clips for belt or wall mounting.

Designed for handheld, desktop, and wall-mounted applications, SOFT-CASE enclosures are ideal for devices that are either wireless or cable-connected. Target sectors include measurement and control, medical and laboratory technology, IoT/IIoT, communications, energy management, and environmental engineering.

The enclosures feature a unique ergonomic design with soft contours for comfortable handling. Their wide-format layout includes a generous recessed area for larger displays or membrane keyboards, and a raised panel on the wide edge that accommodates additional interfaces or connectors. Internal fixing points for PCBs are provided in both the top and bottom parts.

SOFT-CASE is available in four sizes, ranging from 3.23" x 2.01" x 0.55" to 5.91" x 3.62" x 1.10", and can be specified with or without a battery compartment. Battery options include 2 x AAA, 2/4 x AA, or 1 x 9 V, with clip-on lids that can be screw-fixed for added security. IP 54 ingress protection is available for models without battery compartments when used with a soft TPE ring.

Standard materials include ABS (UL 94 HB) in off-white (RAL 9002) or lava, and infrared-transparent PMMA in black (RAL 9005). For infrared applications, PMMA versions are available, with compatibility depending on the use of intermediate rings.

Design engineers can specify SOFT-CASE fully modified to their exact specifications by using OKW's customization services. These services include CNC machining, lacquering, digital and screen printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding, and complete assembly of accessories. These services allow customers to tailor enclosures to their exact specifications, ensuring optimal performance and aesthetics for their devices.

