Marc Adams Secures $100 Million Credit Facility to Fund Growth, MBOs, MBIs, and Exit Strategies

Funding program targets profitable businesses generating $1M+ in annual EBITDA, providing flexible credit for growth, acquisitions, and strategic exits.

HERMITAGE, WEST BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Adams today announced that Acquisitions4You LLC has secured a $100 million credit facility through U.S.-based funding partners to support business growth, management buy-outs (MBOs), management buy-ins (MBIs), and exit planning for established companies generating $1 million or more in annual EBITDA.The new facility provides flexible credit solutions for expansion, acquisitions, and ownership transitions — helping founders and management teams unlock capital, accelerate scale, and achieve strategic exits while maintaining control and minimizing dilution.“Our mission is to empower operators and management teams with intelligent capital that fuels growth and creates life-changing exits,” said Marc Adams, founder of Acquisitions4You LLC. “This credit facility enables established businesses to execute management buy-ins, buy-outs, and growth strategies with confidence and speed.”About Acquisitions4You LLCAcquisitions4You LLC is a U.S.-based advisory and investment firm helping founders and management teams scale, acquire, and exit businesses strategically. The firm provides funding, advisory, and structuring solutions that enable growth, value creation, and efficient exits.Media Contact:Marc AdamsAcquisitions4You LLC1309 Coffeen Avenue, STE 12692Sheridan, WY 82801Email: marc@acquisitions4you.comWebsite: https://www.acquisitions4you.com

