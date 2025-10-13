Sofema Online Celebrates a Record September.

Sofema Online Celebrates a Record September: 4,400+ New Enrolments in EASA-Compliant Regulatory Training.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online reports significant growth in September 2025, with over 4,400 new student enrolments across its portfolio of EASA-compliant regulatory and vocational training courses. This development reflects the ongoing trust and demand from the aviation sector for Sofema’s comprehensive training offerings, which serve operators, MROs, CAMOs, airports, OEMs, and regulatory authorities.Steve Bentley, CEO of Sofema, commented, “This outcome demonstrates that our approach to training, focused on practical relevance and alignment with current regulatory standards, is resonating with the industry. We anticipate over 40,000 enrolments in 2025, confirming Sofema Online’s role as a leading provider of EASA-compliant regulatory training. Organisations and individuals continue to see the value in training that is practical, up-to-date, and accessible.”No Commitment Trial for New ClientsSofema Online invites both individual professionals and organisations to evaluate its training offerings with no initial commitment. A Corporate Guest Access ( FOC ) programme is available, designed to help organisations assess the quality and fit of Sofema’s courses at no cost.Who Qualifies:Aviation-related organisations such as operators, AMOs/MROs, CAMOs, DOAs/POAs, airports/ground handlers, training organisations, and authorities are eligible. Requests must be made from a verified corporate email domain.How to Access:To activate Guest Access, organisations can email team@sofemaonline.comwith the subject line “Corporate Guest Access – FOC,” providing their organisation name, role, and evaluator’s email address. Access will be activated within one business day. SOL Plus Membership BenefitsFor individuals, Sofema Online offers SOL Plus members access to five introductory courses free of charge. The following courses are available to members at no cost:EASA Quality Assurance Auditing Introduction with VO(EU) Regulation 965/2012 Introduction with VOEASA Part 145 Introduction with VOAviation Safety Management System Introduction with VOEASA Part M & Part CAMO Introduction with VOAfter completing the courses, members will receive certificates of completion. For guidance on which courses to take, individuals can contact team@sofemaonline.com for recommendations aligned with their roles.Why Organisations Opt for SofemaSofema Online’s training programmes are known for:Regulatory Alignment: Courses are designed to meet the current EASA standards and performance-based expectations.Operational Relevance: Practical content that bridges the gap between regulatory theory and real-world application.Scalable Solutions: Sofema supports both individual learners and large-scale corporate rollouts, providing detailed reporting and coordinator assistance.Industry Trust: Sofema has consistently trained thousands of aviation professionals each month, earning repeat adoption and high satisfaction.For Corporate Teams: Request Corporate Guest Access (FOC) now to evaluate Sofema’s training offerings: team@sofemaonline.com.For Individuals: Join SOL Plus to take five full courses free of charge and enhance your competence: Visit www.sofemaonline.com/explore for further details.About Sofema OnlineSofema Online provides a wide range of EASA-compliant regulatory and vocational training solutions, trusted by aviation operators, MROs, CAMOs, airports, OEMs, and regulatory bodies worldwide. Sofema’s training platforms, including PTP, Corporate Freedom Pass, and SOL Plus, are designed to make training accessible, cost-effective, and easy to implement across organisations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.