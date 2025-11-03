ROLEC Unveils Premium Diecast Aluminum Enclosures for Demanding Industrial Applications

ROLEC premium aluCASE and aluDOOR.

ROLEC premium aluCASE and aluDOOR offer design engineers versatile and tough housings for industrial electronics.

Award-winning aluDOOR.

Award-winning aluDOOR is the next generation hinged-lid aluminium enclosure.

aluCASE is a premium diecast enclosure in 27 variants.

aluCASE is a premium diecast enclosure in 27 variants.

ROLEC, a leading manufacturer of industrial electronic enclosures, has expanded its portfolio with two premium ranges of diecast housings aluDOOR and aluCASE.

ROLEC’s aluCASE and award-winning aluDOOR enclosures combine cutting-edge protection with sleek design—ideal for safeguarding electronics in the toughest industrial environments.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engineered for performance and aesthetics, award-winning aluDOOR and the versatile aluCASE offer robust protection for sensitive electronics in harsh indoor and outdoor environments.

The aluDOOR, honored with the German Innovation Award, represents the next generation of hinged-lid enclosures. Designed for maximum ingress protection (IP 66, IP 67, IP 68, and IP 69K), aluDOOR features a 100° opening angle and structurally integrated hinges that transform the housing into a compact cabinet. The lid is secured with tamperproof Torx screws and can be specified with or without a recessed area for membrane keypads or product labels. The enclosure’s seamless polyurethane gasket ensures a continuous seal, eliminating potential weak points.

The aluCASE, ROLEC’s established enclosure line, offers similar high-level protection (IP 66, IP 67, and optional IP 69K) and is available in 27 sizes, including models with transparent lids. Its recessed lid accommodates membrane keypads, front plates, or labels, while clip-on design covers conceal all fixings. Integrated hinges and lid retaining straps are available on most models, enhancing usability and security.

Both aluDOOR and aluCASE enclosures are designed for installation with the lid closed, safeguarding internal electronics during mounting. Inside, threaded pillars support PCBs, DIN rails, and mounting plates. aluDOOR’s trims are crafted from powder-coated aluminum in matt silver or anthracite gray, while aluCASE offers trims in red, blue, anthracite, or window gray plastic (POM), with optional anodized aluminum finishes.

A wide range of sizes is offered ranging from - aluDOOR**: 10 formats from 3.54” x 4.72” x 2.76” to 6.69” x 11.02” x 3.54”
- aluCASE: 27 formats from 1.97” x 2.95” x 1.30” to 11.81” x 16.93” x 4.72”.

ROLEC also offers a wide range of accessories for engineers to configure the housings. These include mounting plates, supporting rails, RFI/EMI gaskets, and corrosion-resistant coatings. aluCASE also offers console adapters for desktop use.

Design engineers can also modify the aluCASE and aluDOOR enclosures using ROLEC's comprehensive customization services. These include CNC machining, engraving, display windows, powder coating, painting, and photo-quality printing of legends, logos, and graphics. With these enhancements, aluDOOR and aluCASE deliver not only superior protection but also a refined, professional appearance tailored to each application.

LEARN MORE ABOUT ALUCASE >>

LEARN MORE ABOUT ALUDOOR >>

SEAN J BAILEY
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
email us here

Premium aluCASE Diecast Enclosures

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ROLEC Unveils Premium Diecast Aluminum Enclosures for Demanding Industrial Applications

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
SEAN J BAILEY
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
Company/Organization
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 888-658-5774
Visit Newsroom
About

ROLEC is an innovative specialist manufacturer of high-performance enclosures (rated IP 65 to IP 69K), command/HMI housings and suspension arm systems for industrial electronics and electrical control equipment. Applications for our products include test and measurement, machine control, instrumentation, factory automation, robotics, IIoT, marine and building control system used in heavy duty indoor and outdoor locations. Our high-value services include customizing our enclosures so they are fully ready for customer installations. Using our state-of-the-art CNC machining equipment we manufacture enclosures to our customers’ precise specifications. We can deliver finished products at short notice and just-in-time. ROLEC Enclosures Inc. is the subsidiary of ROLEC Gehäuse-Systeme GmbH and is based in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the integration of our enclosures and suspension arm systems into your electronics equipment.

www.rolec-usa.com

More From This Author
ROLEC Unveils Premium Diecast Aluminum Enclosures for Demanding Industrial Applications
ROLEC Enhances aluCLIC Diecast Enclosures with Top-Tier IP 69K Sealing and Rapid Mounting
Specify ROLEC's New conTROL IP66 Diecast Enclosures For Machine Control Or Instrumentation
View All Stories From This Author