ROLEC Unveils Premium Diecast Aluminum Enclosures for Demanding Industrial Applications
ROLEC premium aluCASE and aluDOOR offer design engineers versatile and tough housings for industrial electronics.
ROLEC, a leading manufacturer of industrial electronic enclosures, has expanded its portfolio with two premium ranges of diecast housings aluDOOR and aluCASE.
The aluDOOR, honored with the German Innovation Award, represents the next generation of hinged-lid enclosures. Designed for maximum ingress protection (IP 66, IP 67, IP 68, and IP 69K), aluDOOR features a 100° opening angle and structurally integrated hinges that transform the housing into a compact cabinet. The lid is secured with tamperproof Torx screws and can be specified with or without a recessed area for membrane keypads or product labels. The enclosure’s seamless polyurethane gasket ensures a continuous seal, eliminating potential weak points.
The aluCASE, ROLEC’s established enclosure line, offers similar high-level protection (IP 66, IP 67, and optional IP 69K) and is available in 27 sizes, including models with transparent lids. Its recessed lid accommodates membrane keypads, front plates, or labels, while clip-on design covers conceal all fixings. Integrated hinges and lid retaining straps are available on most models, enhancing usability and security.
Both aluDOOR and aluCASE enclosures are designed for installation with the lid closed, safeguarding internal electronics during mounting. Inside, threaded pillars support PCBs, DIN rails, and mounting plates. aluDOOR’s trims are crafted from powder-coated aluminum in matt silver or anthracite gray, while aluCASE offers trims in red, blue, anthracite, or window gray plastic (POM), with optional anodized aluminum finishes.
A wide range of sizes is offered ranging from - aluDOOR**: 10 formats from 3.54” x 4.72” x 2.76” to 6.69” x 11.02” x 3.54”
- aluCASE: 27 formats from 1.97” x 2.95” x 1.30” to 11.81” x 16.93” x 4.72”.
ROLEC also offers a wide range of accessories for engineers to configure the housings. These include mounting plates, supporting rails, RFI/EMI gaskets, and corrosion-resistant coatings. aluCASE also offers console adapters for desktop use.
Design engineers can also modify the aluCASE and aluDOOR enclosures using ROLEC's comprehensive customization services. These include CNC machining, engraving, display windows, powder coating, painting, and photo-quality printing of legends, logos, and graphics. With these enhancements, aluDOOR and aluCASE deliver not only superior protection but also a refined, professional appearance tailored to each application.
Premium aluCASE Diecast Enclosures
