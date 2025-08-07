Specify ROLEC's New conTROL IP66 Diecast Enclosures For Machine Control Or Instrumentation

ROLEC tough new conTROL diecast enclosures have a recessed lid and standard RFI/EMI protection.

Specify conTROL enclosures with a deep base for terminal rails and electronic assemblies.

Specify conTROL with a shallow base for electronic instrument PCBs and interfaces.

New conTROL enclosures feature built-in RFI/EMI shielding. They are designed for machine controllers and electronic instruments located in tough environments.

BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rugged conTROL’s RFI/EMI shielding does not require expensive and delicate conductive gaskets. Instead, continuous contact is created by a patented tooth system pre-cast into the lid and base.

The lid features a deep recess to protect buttons, switches and other operating elements. Inside the enclosure, there are threaded screw bosses for installing PCBs, mounting plates and terminal rails.

ROLEC's versatile new conTROL is manufactured in four standard sizes from 3.34" x 5.11" x 2.17" to 3.35" x 7.09" x 3.07". This makes it easy to replace existing enclosures. The standard color is pebble gray (RAL 7032). Custom colors are available on request.

Options and accessories include an installation kit, hinges, lid supports, external mounting brackets, mounting plates, supporting rails and a corrosion-proof coating in azure blue (RAL 5009).

ROLEC can supply conTROL enclosures fully customized. Services include CNC machining, engraving, powder coating, painting, printing, display windows and assembly.

About

ROLEC is an innovative specialist manufacturer of high-performance enclosures (rated IP 65 to IP 69K), command/HMI housings and suspension arm systems for industrial electronics and electrical control equipment. Applications for our products include test and measurement, machine control, instrumentation, factory automation, robotics, IIoT, marine and building control system used in heavy duty indoor and outdoor locations. Our high-value services include customizing our enclosures so they are fully ready for customer installations. Using our state-of-the-art CNC machining equipment we manufacture enclosures to our customers’ precise specifications. We can deliver finished products at short notice and just-in-time. ROLEC Enclosures Inc. is the subsidiary of ROLEC Gehäuse-Systeme GmbH and is based in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the integration of our enclosures and suspension arm systems into your electronics equipment.

