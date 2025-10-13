ROLEC Enhances aluCLIC Diecast Enclosures with Top-Tier IP 69K Sealing and Rapid Mounting
Fast-mount aluCLIC enclosures provides engineers with a choice of IP66, IP67 and IP69K ingress protection.
ROLEC has announced that its innovative aluCLIC diecast enclosures are now available with optional IP69K ingress protection, as well as IP66 and IP67.
The aluCLIC range is engineered for rapid installation and easy exchange of electronics equipment. A snap lock mechanism located on the underside allows the enclosure to securely click into place on a discreet snap-on mounting device, which can be affixed to walls, ceilings, or machine housings. This enables tool-free mounting and removal, even when the lid is already fitted—saving time and protecting sensitive electronics during maintenance.
aluCLIC enclosures feature a full-size recessed lid area designed to accommodate a membrane keypad, front plate, or product label, maximizing usable space on the front panel. All assembly screws are hidden on the underside, contributing to a clean, modern appearance and allowing uninterrupted surface design.
Made from diecast aluminum with a RAL 7035 powder-coated finish, aluCLIC enclosures are built to withstand harsh conditions. The TPE molded gasket ensures a reliable seal without silicone, and stainless steel lid screws (1.4567) add corrosion resistance. The snap-on mounting element is made from black POM (RAL 9005).
Available in three standard sizes ranging from 3.54" x 5.12" x 2.76" to 5.12" x 7.87" x 2.76", aluCLIC enclosures offer ample internal space for electronics and include threaded screw bosses for mounting PCBs, DIN rails, and other components.
ROLEC also offers a wide range of accessories for engineers to configure the housings. These include mounting plates, terminal blocks, cable glands, cross rails, DIN rails, Azure blue corrosion-proof coating (RAL 5009)
Design engineers can also modify the aluCLIC enclosures using ROLEC's comprehensive customization services. Options include CNC machining, powder coating and painting, engraving and printing, display windows, RFI/EMI shielding, complete assembly
