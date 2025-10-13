ROLEC Enhances aluCLIC Diecast Enclosures with Top-Tier IP 69K Sealing and Rapid Mounting

Fast-mount aluCLIC enclosures provides engineers with a choice of IP66, IP67 and IP69K ingress protection.

aluCLIC snap lock device

The aluCLIC snap lock device is mounted on to the machine, wall or other flat surface.

The aluCLIC enclosure snaps onto the snap lock device.

The aluCLIC enclosure snaps onto the snap lock device for fast mounting and dismounting.

ROLEC has announced that its innovative aluCLIC diecast enclosures are now available with optional IP69K ingress protection, as well as IP66 and IP67.

aluCLIC combines rapid snap-on mounting with IP69K protection—perfect for high-pressure washdown environments where speed, durability, and clean design matter most.
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This upgrade makes aluCLIC ideal for demanding industrial environments requiring frequent high-pressure, high-temperature cleaning—such as food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, automotive manufacturing, mining, and construction.

The aluCLIC range is engineered for rapid installation and easy exchange of electronics equipment. A snap lock mechanism located on the underside allows the enclosure to securely click into place on a discreet snap-on mounting device, which can be affixed to walls, ceilings, or machine housings. This enables tool-free mounting and removal, even when the lid is already fitted—saving time and protecting sensitive electronics during maintenance.

aluCLIC enclosures feature a full-size recessed lid area designed to accommodate a membrane keypad, front plate, or product label, maximizing usable space on the front panel. All assembly screws are hidden on the underside, contributing to a clean, modern appearance and allowing uninterrupted surface design.

Made from diecast aluminum with a RAL 7035 powder-coated finish, aluCLIC enclosures are built to withstand harsh conditions. The TPE molded gasket ensures a reliable seal without silicone, and stainless steel lid screws (1.4567) add corrosion resistance. The snap-on mounting element is made from black POM (RAL 9005).

Available in three standard sizes ranging from 3.54" x 5.12" x 2.76" to 5.12" x 7.87" x 2.76", aluCLIC enclosures offer ample internal space for electronics and include threaded screw bosses for mounting PCBs, DIN rails, and other components.

ROLEC also offers a wide range of accessories for engineers to configure the housings. These include mounting plates, terminal blocks, cable glands, cross rails, DIN rails, Azure blue corrosion-proof coating (RAL 5009)

Design engineers can also modify the aluCLIC enclosures using ROLEC's comprehensive customization services. Options include CNC machining, powder coating and painting, engraving and printing, display windows, RFI/EMI shielding, complete assembly

ROLEC is an innovative specialist manufacturer of high-performance enclosures (rated IP 65 to IP 69K), command/HMI housings and suspension arm systems for industrial electronics and electrical control equipment. Applications for our products include test and measurement, machine control, instrumentation, factory automation, robotics, IIoT, marine and building control system used in heavy duty indoor and outdoor locations. Our high-value services include customizing our enclosures so they are fully ready for customer installations. Using our state-of-the-art CNC machining equipment we manufacture enclosures to our customers' precise specifications. We can deliver finished products at short notice and just-in-time. ROLEC Enclosures Inc. is the subsidiary of ROLEC Gehäuse-Systeme GmbH and is based in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

