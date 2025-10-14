QCT Showcases AMD-Powered Server Open Innovations at 2025 OCP Global Summit

Empowering Open Compute with Scalable AI and HPC Solutions

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, today announced its latest advancements in AMD-powered server technologies at the 2025 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit at booth #A41, demonstrating impressive data center performance and density enabled by its latest AMD AI server innovations. QCT is proud to showcase the QuantaGrid D75T-7U, a next-generation server platform with readiness for AMD Instinct™ MI350X GPUs.Equipped with AMD EPYC™ 9004/9005 Series processors and supporting the AMD Instinct™ GPU platform, the QuantaGrid D75T-7U is designed to deliver optimized performance for unparalleled AI training and inference efficiency. As one of the most powerful accelerated server platforms available, it is built for massive AI models, including generative AI and large language models (LLMs), as well as advanced scientific computing for HPC workloads.“At QCT, we are committed to driving open innovation and performance leadership in the data center,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “Our collaboration with AMD enables us to deliver cutting-edge platforms like the QuantaGrid D75T-7U, which supports the AMD Instinct™ GPU platform and AMD EPYC™ processors. We’re excited to bring these powerful solutions to the OCP community and help our customers accelerate their AI and HPC workloads.”“At AMD, we believe open standards and ecosystem collaboration are essential to unlocking the full potential of AI and HPC,” said Travis Karr, Corporate Vice President of Business Development, Data Center GPU Business Unit at AMD. “With AMD Instinct GPUs and AMD EPYC processors together in modular, rack-scale systems, we are delivering high performance, energy efficiency, and scalability to build the next generation of AI infrastructure for hyperscale and enterprise customers.”QCT’s presence at the OCP Global Summit underscores its dedication to open standards and ecosystem collaboration. Attendees can experience live demos and learn more about QCT’s AMD-powered, DC-MHS compliant solutions at the QCT booth #A41 during the 2025 OCP Global Summit.For more information, visit www.QCT.io AMD, the AMD arrow logo, EPYC, Instinct, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters. www.qct.io All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.