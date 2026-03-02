QCT Showcases Next‑Generation 5G, AI, and Edge Innovations Powered by Intel at MWC 2026

Featuring QCT’s OmniPOD Private 5G, AI Platforms, and Next‑generation QuantaEdge Servers Based on Intel Technologies

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, today announced it will unveil a comprehensive portfolio of 5G, AI, and edge computing innovations at Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC26). Building on years of close collaboration with Intel, QCT will demonstrate how operators can accelerate 5G network modernization and unlock new edge to cloud capabilities through Intel’s latest silicon, software, and acceleration technologies.“At QCT, we focus on enabling operators to build open, scalable, and cloud native networks powered by Intel Xeon 6 SoC to drive the next decade of 5G evolution,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “Our long standing collaboration with Intel allows us to bring advanced 5G, AI, and edge technologies to market faster and with operator grade reliability. At MWC26, we are excited to demonstrate how QCT and Intel together are accelerating the industry’s transition toward fully open and programmable networks.”Learn more about QCT Solutions at https://go.qct.io/solutions At MWC26, QCT’s showcase will include the following:• QCT OmniPOD Private 5G Solution: QCT works with Intel to integrate standalone 5G core and 5G RAN powered by Intel Xeon processors with network management software, enabling innovative applications. Upgraded with 3GPP Release 16 compliance, this QCT signature network solution is enhanced with cloud native platforms to support scalable SKUs and system resilience, multi-cell RAN enhanced with hybrid indoor/outdoor RU support on a single BBU, network slicing, URLLC, long hours stability, strengthened security, energy savings and network management with full FCAPS capabilities to unlock more applications on customer premises. These achievements pave the way for even more groundbreaking possibilities to enhance ROI across diverse industry verticals.• QCT Public Network Solutions: From cloud to edge, spanning 5G core and ORAN-compliant virtualized RAN (vRAN) infrastructures, QCT delivers full-stack, cloud-native solutions strengthened by its in-house cloud and data center management tools to enhance and simplify modern cloud environments. Optimized with Intel FlexRAN reference architecture and Intel Xeon 6 SoC with Intel vRAN Boost, these solutions support hybrid and telco cloud deployments with seamless orchestration from core to edge. QuantaGrid D55X-1U and QuantaGrid D55Q-2U platforms provide a robust foundation for 5G core and Cloud/AI infrastructures, while QuantaEdge EGX74I-1U and QuantaEdge EGX88D-1U systems extend high-performance compute to the edge.• QCT Application Ready Solutions: A full stack solution integrating pre-configured QCT hardware—including the QCT servers powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors with E-cores and P-cores that feature built-in Intel accelerators—including Intel QuickAssist Technology and Intel Dynamic Load Balancer for AI, Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX) and Intel Media Transcode Accelerator. QCT works with multiple partners for tiered levels of integration, from optimized hardware settings to full-stack application readiness, QCT eliminates the integration friction and accelerates time-to-market. QCT Application Ready Solutions enable rapid deployment of 5G, AI, and cloud applications. Use cases span vision AI, agentic AI, and physical AI applications for smart seaports and airports, smart factories, smart logistics, and more.• QCT AI POD: Powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores and Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators, QCT AI POD is a software-defined, cluster-level solution built to support a wide range of AI workloads. It combines pre-validated hardware and software with system monitoring, management, and deployment tools, along with a robust AI development environment, helping enterprises reduce complexity and accelerate time to value.“Our collaboration with QCT demonstrates how Intel’s comprehensive portfolio- from Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators to Intel Xeon 6 SoC with built-in AI acceleration and FlexRAN reference architecture- enables operators to build the open, cloud-native networks of the future,” said Cristina Rodriguez, VP and GM, Network and Edge, Intel. “QCT’s solutions showcase the power of Intel inside: helping providers accelerate their digital transformation while maintaining the flexibility, efficiency and performance they need to compete today and into the future.”See QCT’s 5G products and AI solutions by visiting QCT Booth #5E21 in Hall 5 at MWC Barcelona 2026 from March 2nd to 5th, 2026. Our experts will be on hand to show you how to address your evolving business needs with QCT’s latest offerings.© Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters. www.qct.io

