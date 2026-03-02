QCT Unveils QuantaEdge EGN77C‑2U, New AI-RAN Server Supporting Nokia anyRAN and NVIDIA ARC-Pro

Company showcases latest AI-native innovations and expanding AI accelerated computing portfolio

By bringing together QCT’s QuantaEdge EGN77C-2U with NVIDIA AI Aerial platforms and Nokia’s anyRAN software, we’re enabling a unified platform that seamlessly integrates AI and next-generation of RAN.” — Mike Yang, President of QCT

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center and 5G solution provider, today announced the debut of its latest AI-accelerated platforms at Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC26). By integrating AI with radio access networks (RAN) on a software-defined infrastructure, QCT, NVIDIA, and Nokia are enabling smart, reliable, and future-ready AI-RAN infrastructures for 5G and beyond.At MWC26, QCT is unveiling the QuantaEdge EGN77C-2U, a 2U2N platform built on the NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer Pro (NVIDIA ARC-Pro) platform and integrated with Nokia’s anyRAN approach. The solution enables operators to accelerate the transition to software-defined, AI-native 5G and 6G networks. Nokia will accelerate the availability of its 5G and 6G RAN software on the NVIDIA CUDA platform, with NVIDIA ARC-Pro at the core of its AI-RAN solution.“At MWC26, we’re highlighting how the industry is entering a new era of AI-native wireless connectivity,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “By bringing together QCT’s QuantaEdge EGN77C-2U with NVIDIA AI Aerial platforms and Nokia’s anyRAN software, we’re enabling a unified platform that seamlessly integrates AI and next-generation of RAN. This is a critical step toward fully AI-native infrastructures—offering greater efficiency, agility, and a clear evolution path for operators.”The QuantaEdge EGN77C-2U integrates one 72-core NVIDIA Grace CPU, up to 512GB LPDDR5X memory, NVIDIA ConnectX-8 Ethernet SuperNICs, 16× 25GbE + 2× 400GbE networking and one NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU per node. As part of the NVIDIA AI-Aerial reference architecture, NVIDIA ARC-Pro supports inline GPU-accelerated RAN processing. As a result, it unlocks the energy-efficient path, improved spectral efficiency, lower latency, and readiness for future 6G capabilities in a compact, telco-grade form factor designed for real-world cell-site deployments.QCT’s latest innovation at MWC builds on NVIDIA AI-RAN technologies by combining GPU-accelerated, software-defined RAN with edge AI. This approach improves radio performance, increases energy efficiency, and enables new revenue opportunities by running RAN and AI workloads on the same accelerated infrastructure. The NVIDIA AI Aerial platform and ARC-Pro reference designs are catalyzing commercial AI-RAN deployments with leading ecosystem partners such as Nokia.“The future of wireless connectivity requires a clear path to software-defined, AI-native networks that can efficiently handle the exponential growth of data and AI workloads,” said Soma Velayutham, VP of AI and Telecoms, NVIDIA. “Industry leaders like QCT and Nokia are leveraging the NVIDIA ARC-Pro platform to provide operators with a powerful, flexible architecture to accelerate their transition to 6G.”Nokia is expanding its global access portfolio with new AI-RAN solutions built on the NVIDIA ARC-Pro platform, leveraging its anyRAN approach to provide operators with greater deployment flexibility. This enables a seamless evolution from today’s RAN deployments to future AI-RAN architectures across Cloud RAN and purpose-built RAN environments, unlocking new possibilities for AI.“AI-native networks are unlocking a new era of performance, efficiency and innovation across the entire telecommunications ecosystem. Our collaboration with QCT and NVIDIA demonstrates how rapidly the industry is accelerating toward software-defined, AI-powered RAN architectures. Together, we are enabling operators to evolve to AI-RAN solutions that run intelligence wherever it creates the most value, from the data center to the edge. This milestone reflects our commitment to helping customers modernize their networks with openness, flexibility, and the full potential of AI,” commented Pallavi Mahajan, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Nokia.QCT is also showcasing the following NVIDIA accelerated solutions at MWC26:● QCT AI-RAN Solution: In collaboration with ecosystem partners, an integrated AI-RAN solution is delivered using QCT servers. By combining AI-native RAN software with QCT servers powered by the NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computers (ARC) , our partners enable scalable, AI-powered networks for enterprise deployment.● AI-on-RAN Orchestration: Working with ecosystem partners, QCT demonstrates AI monetization on RAN infrastructure accelerated by the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Platform, enabling real-time AI inference across device, edge, and cloud environments.● QCT AI POD: A pre-configured, cluster-level solution accelerated by NVIDIA AI infrastructure, delivering compute, storage, networking, and management with rapid AI deployment. Supported configurations include NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand and NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet networking with NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs. By integrating with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, QCT AI POD empowers enterprises to reduce system deployment, management complexity and accelerate AI development.QCT will showcase the QuantaEdge EGN77C-2U, QCT AI-RAN, and QCT AI POD solutions at Booth #5E21, Hall 5, at MWC Barcelona 2026, from March 2–5, 2026. QCT will also have a presence at the Nokia booth and other partner booths during MWC26.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters. www.qct.io/ All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.