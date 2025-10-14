QCT Showcases Open Compute and Networking Solutions Powered by Intel at the 2025 OCP Global Summit

Enabling scalable AI innovations with open standards and modular designs

Together with Intel, we have developed modular design-based QuantaGrid, QuantaPlex servers and QuantaMesh network switches optimized for scalable AI.” — Mike Yang, President of QCT

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, is exhibiting its latest open standards-based solutions powered by Intel at the 2025 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, taking place in San Jose, California at the McEnery Convention Center from October 13rd to 16th. Under the theme “Architecting Modular Brilliance for the Future of AI,” this year’s event serves as a pivotal occasion for industry leaders to come together and rethink data center infrastructures in order to meet the scalability, efficiency and sustainability demands of large-scale AI clusters.“The rapid development of AI accelerates the pace of innovation not only in the application layer but also down to the infrastructures, demanding system manufacturers to respond faster to soaring performance and efficiency needs in a sustainable manner,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “Together with Intel, we have developed modular design-based QuantaGrid, QuantaPlex servers and QuantaMesh network switches optimized for scalable AI, delivering flexibility, versatility and time-to-manufacturing to our mutual customers.”Attendees are welcome to take a closer look at the following Intel-powered systems and components at the event:• OCP-compliant QuantaGrid and QuantaPlex servers powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors: Featuring rich PCIe, OCP SFF expansions and flexible storage options, and support for memory-bound CXL 2.0 applications, the QuantaGrid D55X-1U is a highly adaptable, versatile server that meets diverse applications. The ultra-dense QuantaPlex S25Z-2U, on the other hand, allows different workloads to be set up in two independent nodes, providing optimal data center performance per dollar.• Cutting-edge ethernet switches equipped with Intel Atom processors: The QuantaMesh TA064-IXM is a 64 x 800G OSFP data center switch offering an impressive 51.2T switching capacity, ideal for building high-performance spine-leaf architectures to support exascale data transmission in rack-scale AI clusters. Complementing this, the QuantaMesh T1048-LYB serves as a 1G out-of-band management switch, providing reliable and secure infrastructure management.• OCP-compliant modular components from Intel: Also on display are dual-socket M-FLW HPM that supports Intel Xeon 6 processors, and a single-socket M-DNO HPM that supports interoperability of DC-SCM and OCP NIC, seamlessly integrating components from open ecosystem partners to deliver maximum flexibility in system design.“To meet the ever-growing demand of AI factories, today’s data centers have evolved into a complex facility that requires not only cutting-edge chip technology but also subsystems such as server, storage and networking while simultaneously demanding broad software support,” said Jeff McVeigh, corporate vice president and general manager of Custom Products and Ecosystem from Intel. “Intel is collaborating with the ecosystem to drive AI innovations with its comprehensive product portfolio – including Intel Xeon 6 processors Intel Atom processors, and OCP-compliant modular components – to empower leading system manufacturers like QCT in developing scalable, future-ready AI solutions built from the x86 architecture.”For more information, visit QCT Booth #A41 to engage with QCT experts, or attend QCT speaking sessions during the 2025 OCP Global Summit.Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters. www.qct.io All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

