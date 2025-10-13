The Legacy of the Art Tree by Hsin Lee Wins Gold in A' Fine Art Design Awards

The Legacy of the Art Tree

Hsin Lee's Exceptional Wall-Hanging Artwork Honored with Prestigious A' Design Award in Fine Arts and Art Installation Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of fine art design, has announced Hsin Lee 's "The Legacy of the Art Tree" as a Gold winner in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Hsin Lee's exceptional wall-hanging artwork within the fine art industry, positioning it as a remarkable achievement that showcases innovation and artistic excellence.The Legacy of the Art Tree resonates with the fine art community and potential collectors by embodying the classical poetic essence of French luxury jewelry and its enduring heritage. This exceptional artwork immerses viewers in an atmosphere of elegant grace that spans centuries, aligning with the appreciation for timeless beauty and craftsmanship within the industry. The design's innovative use of thirty sizes of sparkling rhinestones and 24K gold leaf gilding demonstrates a commitment to pushing the boundaries of artistic expression while maintaining a connection to traditional techniques.Hsin Lee's award-winning artwork stands out through its unique symbolism of an ancient tree, representing the focused spirit of ancestors continuously passed down to future generations. The intricate use of various sizes of gemstones, applied through different setting techniques, creates a rich display of jewelry design that challenges the intricacies of diamond surface sizes ranging from 90mm to 0.8mm. The piece features 201 leaves in four distinct sizes, showcasing the exceptional skill and dedication of the artist in the setting process.The recognition bestowed upon The Legacy of the Art Tree by the A' Fine Art Design Awards serves as an inspiration for Hsin Lee to continue exploring innovative techniques and pushing the boundaries of artistic expression. This achievement not only validates the artist's creative vision but also encourages further experimentation and refinement in future projects. The award serves as a testament to Hsin Lee's commitment to excellence and dedication to creating meaningful and impactful works of art.The Legacy of the Art Tree was designed by Hsin Lee, who served as the Art Director for the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About Hsin LeeHsin Lee is an independent jewelry artist from Taiwan (China) who believes in the power of design to bring joy to others. With a strong awareness of design's impact, Hsin Lee approaches each project with the determination to create works that not only achieve recognition but also warm the hearts of those who encounter them. This unwavering commitment to artistic expression and the pursuit of excellence drives Hsin Lee's creative process, resulting in remarkable pieces like The Legacy of the Art Tree.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate innovation, skill, and significant impact within the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The award celebrates visionary approaches and the ability to push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology, setting new benchmarks for excellence and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://fineartcompetition.net

