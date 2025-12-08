Ferrying by Xixi Quan and Kau Chan Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Ferrying by Xixi Quan and Kau Chan

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Ferrying by Xixi Quan and Kau Chan as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This award celebrates the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated in the creation of this unique compound bookstore, positioning it as a notable achievement within the interior design industry.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs like Ferrying, the award promotes advancements in interior design practices, showcasing the practical benefits of innovative spaces for users and the industry as a whole. This recognition not only validates the design's merits but also inspires future trends and explorations in the field.Ferrying stands out as a remarkable bookstore design that seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary elements. Drawing inspiration from the local water town block, the space is organized around a central river that connects various areas, including books, commodities, and a salon. The design incorporates small bridges, village houses, miniature squares, Chinese octagonal pavilions, ferries, and the mythical beast Qilin, creating an immersive and engaging environment. The contrast between these traditional elements and modern features such as local subway trains, AR experiences, and contemporary tea offerings adds a unique and attractive dimension to the bookstore.The recognition bestowed upon Ferrying by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to the design team's dedication to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of interior design. The award also motivates the team to continue striving for exceptional and innovative designs that positively impact the industry and the users' experiences.Ferrying was designed by Xixi Quan, who served as the lead designer, Kau Chan, who contributed to the conceptual development, and Junming Chen, who provided technical support throughout the project.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Xixi Quan and Kau ChanXixi Quan and Kau Chan are talented designers based in Macau, China. With their expertise in interior design and a passion for creating innovative spaces, they have made significant contributions to the field. Their work often incorporates elements of traditional Chinese culture while embracing modern technologies and aesthetics, resulting in unique and captivating designs.About MUST Design Digital Construction LaboratoryMUST Design Digital Construction Laboratory belongs to Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST). Established in 2017, the laboratory explores the application of parametric design and related materials and construction technologies. The lab conducts research on innovative metal hybrid printing manufacturing, complex structure manufacturing, automated manufacturing, and other hybrid technologies. By optimizing designs through deep learning algorithms and parametric design technologies, the laboratory constantly explores the creative applications of related technologies in the construction of buildings and indoor and outdoor environments.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of interior design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The selection process involves blind peer-review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet rigorous criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainable design practices. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition that highlights the exceptional expertise, creativity, and impact of the awarded designs.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an expert jury panel, ensuring winning designs meet established evaluation criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior design capabilities, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the interior design industry and inspiring future trends. 