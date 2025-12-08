Maison Of Silence by Timeless Space Design Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Maison Of Silence

Timeless Space Design's Exceptional Residential Project Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced Timeless Space Design 's "Maison Of Silence" as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of the residential project, positioning it among the best in the interior design industry.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a testament to the project's relevance and impact within the industry. "Maison Of Silence" showcases Timeless Space Design's ability to create functional, aesthetically pleasing spaces that align with current trends and user needs. This recognition not only benefits the design team but also serves as an inspiration for the interior design community as a whole.What sets "Maison Of Silence" apart is its thoughtful blend of curved lines, textured coatings, and warm natural materials. The uniquely shaped entry screen seamlessly integrates art display, storage, and Feng Shui elements, creating a calming atmosphere that guides visitors through the space. The relocated hallway maximizes natural light and greenery, enhancing the overall openness and connection to the outdoors.This Silver A' Design Award win is expected to inspire Timeless Space Design's future projects, pushing the boundaries of interior design and setting new standards for the industry. The recognition serves as a motivation for the team to continue their pursuit of excellence, innovation, and user-centric design solutions that positively impact people's lives.Maison Of Silence was designed by a talented team consisting of PO-HUNG HSIN, CHIA-HUNG TSAI, YAN-WEI LIAO, and Timeless Space Design. Each member contributed their expertise and creativity to bring this exceptional residential project to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning "Maison Of Silence" project at:About Timeless Space DesignTimeless Space Design, founded in 2021, is a group of architectural and interior design practices based in Taichung, Taiwan. They offer a wide range of design services, including residential, commercial, and hospitality interior designs, covering all phases from concept to construction. Timeless Space Design also provides furniture curation, selection, and procurement services, incorporating space and furniture as one integrated design that translates clients' key values and unique styles.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. Their work often incorporates original innovations, elicits strong emotional responses, and makes a notable impact on improving everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, talent, and acuity, and are expected to be highly professional and innovative.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interior-design-awards.com

