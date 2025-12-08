Peri by Luan Del Savio Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Peri

Luan Del Savio's Peri Chair Recognized for Exceptional Design, Sustainability, and Cultural Tribute

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and respected design competitions , has announced Luan Del Savio 's Peri chair as a Silver winner in the Furniture Design category. This highly coveted recognition highlights the Peri chair's outstanding design, which seamlessly blends sustainability, functionality, and a deep connection to the Tupi Guarani culture.The Peri chair's success in the A' Furniture Design Awards underscores its relevance to the industry and potential customers. By incorporating sustainable materials, such as eco-friendly wood and biodegradable sisal, the design aligns with the growing demand for environmentally responsible products. Moreover, the chair's ergonomic comfort and space optimization features cater to the needs of modern consumers seeking both style and functionality in their furniture.What sets the Peri chair apart is its unique fusion of ancestral wisdom and contemporary design. Inspired by the Tupi Guarani concept of "Peri" as a guardian of forests and rivers, the chair's organic form and natural materials pay homage to the indigenous worldview. The sisal seat and backrest, crafted using traditional techniques, showcase the beauty and durability of this sustainable fiber. The wood base, sculpted using state-of-the-art CNC machines, embodies the harmony between technology and craftsmanship.This prestigious recognition from the A' Furniture Design Awards serves as a testament to Luan Del Savio's commitment to excellence and innovation. The success of the Peri chair is expected to inspire future designs that prioritize sustainability, cultural heritage, and user experience. As the industry continues to evolve, the Peri chair stands as a shining example of how design can positively impact both people and the planet.Interested parties may learn more at:About Luan Del SavioLuan Del Savio, a Brazilian designer, seeks to perceive the natural essence that surrounds us and translate it into form and function. His work, anchored in contemporaneity, focuses on simplification, aiming to create connections. The uniqueness of Brazilian design is manifested in the smooth curves, natural wood grain patterns, and regional stories that each piece carries. Luan deeply believes that furniture should establish an emotional connection with users, prioritizing the balance between functionality and elegance. His designs are storytellers that intertwine with people's daily lives, enriching their experiences with meaning and authenticity.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and positively impact everyday life. Silver A' Design Award winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, environmental sustainability, originality, production efficiency, space optimization, adaptive design, cultural relevance, inclusive design, technological integration, craftsmanship excellence, and market potential.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the world. The competition is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring a rigorous and impartial selection process. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://furniture-design-awards.com

