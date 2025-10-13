Zaku Naguwashi Series by Yasushi Uemura Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

Zaku Naguwashi Series

Yasushi Uemura's Innovative Packaging Design for Japanese Sake Recognized with Prestigious International Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Yasushi Uemura 's "Zaku Naguwashi Series" as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Japanese sake packaging created by Yasushi Uemura.The Zaku Naguwashi Series packaging design showcases the unique characteristics of Japanese sake while appealing to the international market, particularly in luxury restaurants across Europe and America. By drawing inspiration from traditional Japanese motifs such as "shide" paper streamers and the art of "origata" paper folding, Yasushi Uemura successfully conveys the spirituality and essence of the Japanese culture through the packaging design.The design features intricate cut-out holes that mimic the folded shapes of paper, adding a tactile and visual dimension to the packaging. The use of synthetic paper provides the appearance of traditional paper while ensuring durability when placed in coolers. These innovative elements not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also improve the functionality and user experience of the packaging.Winning the Golden A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category serves as a testament to Yasushi Uemura's exceptional talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and encourage further exploration of innovative packaging solutions that seamlessly blend tradition and modernity.Interested parties may learn more about the Zaku Naguwashi Series and Yasushi Uemura's award-winning design at:About Yasushi UemuraYasushi Uemura is the founder of Uemura Design, an independent studio established in 1997 in Japan. Known for his hands-on approach, Uemura handles all aspects of the creative process, including design, direction, photography, and illustration. With a primary focus on logo and package design, Uemura works closely with clients to deliver exceptional results.About Shimizu Seizaburo Shoten Ltd.Shimizu Seizaburo Shoten Ltd. is a Japanese sake brewery with a rich history spanning 150 years. Founded in 1869 and located in Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, the company is renowned for its flagship brand "ZAKU," which has garnered numerous awards both domestically and internationally. In recent years, Shimizu Seizaburo Shoten Ltd. has expanded its market presence into the United States and Europe.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a significant achievement granted to designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and make a notable impact on their target audience. Recognized by the A' Design Awards , these designs are characterized by their forward-thinking approach and the exceptional skill of their creators. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across various industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage. The competition, now in its 17th year, welcomes entries from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Packaging Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to gain international recognition and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at: https://packaging-design-award.com

