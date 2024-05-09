It's another full house for WE ARE: The Elles Collective’s Second Gala Set today, May 9th, 2024

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone, Consule General of France Julie Duhaud-Bedos with The Elles Collective president, Celine Amilien

The second gala of the Elles Collective, a non-profit organization of US French-speaking women entrepreneurs, is held today, in Beverly Hills

🇺🇸 A diverse community of Women entrepreneurs using French as a common language and connected to the World.” — The Elles Collective

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Elles CollectiveFirst Francophone Community of Business Women in the USWhen: Thursday, May 9, 2024 - 5 pm to 9 pmWhere: Beverly Hills French ResidenceWho: The Elles Collective, a nonprofit supporting Francophone business women in the USThe second gala of the ELLES Collective, a non-profit organization of US French-speaking business women and entrepreneurs, will be held on May 9 at the Beverly Hills French Residence. This year, it will be under the auspices of the Consulate General of France, Madame Julie Duhaut-Bedos.Hollywood actress Sharon Stone made an incredible impact at last year's inaugural gala.She gave a powerful speech about empowering women, women's rights, and sake in life and business.The assembly was blown away, and everyone was inspired by Ms. Stone's solar presence.This year again, a silent auction will benefit the non-profit association, whose president, Céline Amilien, said: “The remarkable support we received last year demonstrates the profound belief in our mission and recognition of the transformative impact The Elles Collective has on the lives of Francophone businesswomen in the US.”“Our first edition was a highly commendable event. Let’s hope this year’s gala will be just as well supported.”Jacqueline Bisset as the guest of honor adds a touch of glamour and prestige, given her impressive career in film and television. And honoring the ELLES Collective alongside other successful women through the WPO Women President & Organisation showcases the power and influence of women supporting one another.The addition of special guests, particularly entrepreneurs like Jodie Dolan, adds a dynamic element to the evening. Their talks and insights are sure to inspire and motivate the audience, highlighting the importance of entrepreneurship in driving positive change and empowering communities.The sophisticated soirée filled with gastronomic delights, a Esterlin Champagne buffet with Minuty Prestige Rosé , and singer Chloé Perrier live entertainment will be hosted by Madam Julie Duhaut-Bedos, Consul General of France in Los Angeles.The event brings together the best and brightest of the Franco-American business community, marks the group’s achievements, and raises money for its continued success.The Elles Collective now has 130 members, all entrepreneurs, and six local chapters demonstrating a steady growth since its launch in 2019 by Karine Hervouët. Its mission remains to empower French-speaking women in the US to achieve economic equality between men and women, especially during expatriation.By supporting women in their entrepreneurial journey with personal values, time, and expertise, The Elles Collective can help them become successful and independent business owners and positively impact their lives and communities.For more information on The Elles Collective, including donation opportunities, bid at the silent auction or to become an ELLES member, https://www.theellescollective.org/ (The Elles Collective is a registered 501(c) (3) non-profit organization.)Press & Media contact:Claire Arnaud Aubour | (323) 877-8102 | claire@splashpragency.com . Media and public relations by SpLAshPR Agency for THE ELLES COLLECTIVE Gala.SpLAshPR AGENCY 1450 2nd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401"Coloring the world, one story at a time."

"WE ARE" THE ELLES COLLECTIVE May 18th, 2023