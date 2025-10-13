King Mo by Masato Kure Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

King Mo

Masato Kure's Innovative Jewelry Store Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Masato Kure 's "King Mo" as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Kure's work, positioning it as a benchmark for excellence within the industry.The Golden A' Design Award for "King Mo" is particularly significant as it demonstrates the design's relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. By showcasing a unique approach to jewelry store design, "King Mo" aligns with the evolving expectations of customers seeking immersive and engaging retail experiences. This recognition underscores the practical benefits of Kure's design for both the brand and its patrons.What sets "King Mo" apart is its ingenious use of white steel rods arranged along mathematical curves to create a captivating three-dimensional ceiling pattern. This distinctive feature not only echoes the intricate play of light seen in the displayed gems but also transforms the space into an art gallery-like environment. By elevating the jewelry pieces to the status of art, "King Mo" offers visitors an extraordinary and memorable shopping experience.The Golden A' Design Award serves as a testament to Masato Kure's design prowess and is expected to inspire future projects within THE TRIANGLE.JP. This recognition will undoubtedly motivate the brand's team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. As "King Mo" sets a new standard for jewelry store design, it has the potential to influence industry practices and shape future trends.King Mo was designed by Masato Kure, the founder and president of THE TRIANGLE.JP, in collaboration with Masashi Ota and Yosuke Tsukamoto.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Masato KureMasato Kure, born in Jiangsu, China, in 1985, is a renowned Japanese interior designer and the founder of THE TRIANGLE.JP. After obtaining a Bachelor of Environmental Design from Tama Art University in 2008, Kure joined TONERICO:INC., where he later became the Chief Designer in 2014. In 2017, he established THE TRIANGLE.JP, taking on the role of President. Kure's designs are characterized by their innovative approach, meticulous attention to detail, and ability to create immersive experiences.About King MoNanjing KINGMO is a large-scale, mixed-use commercial complex located in the core area of Jiangning District, Nanjing, adjacent to BaiJia Lake. Developed as a comprehensive urban destination, the complex integrates retail, dining, and leisure facilities across multiple levels. Opened in 2023, KINGMO was designed to align with the surrounding environment, incorporating open-air walkways, landscaped areas, and environmentally responsive features that encourage interaction between indoor and outdoor spaces. Its tenant mix includes a combination of domestic and international brands, as well as family-oriented entertainment and cultural spaces.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, skill, and impact within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Winners are selected based on a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries against pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainability. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, inspiring designers to push the boundaries of creativity and contribute to the advancement of the interior design industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across all industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative products and projects that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these pioneering designs on an international stage and honoring the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.