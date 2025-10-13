Thermo Dome by Shakes Design Wins Gold in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Thermo Dome

Innovative Cast Iron Pot with Panoramic Thermometer Earns Top Honor in Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Shakes Design as a Gold winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category for their innovative work, "Thermo Dome." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Thermo Dome cast iron pot within the kitchenware industry, positioning it as a groundbreaking design that showcases exceptional craftsmanship and functionality.The Thermo Dome cast iron pot's unique design aligns with current trends in the kitchenware industry, addressing the need for precise temperature control and enhanced user safety. By integrating a panoramic thermometer into the lid handle, the pot allows home chefs and bakers to monitor cooking temperatures without opening the oven, preserving heat and energy. This innovative feature, combined with the pot's recycled iron construction and durable enamel finish, makes it a practical and sustainable addition to modern kitchens.The award-winning Thermo Dome cast iron pot stands out in the market with its sleek, functional design that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation. The panoramic thermometer, securely attached to the lid handle, provides clear temperature monitoring from above or through an oven door glass panel, eliminating the need for guesswork or infrared thermometers. The pot also features a hot safe meter, indicating when the lid and handle are too hot to touch, preventing accidental burns. With its space-saving lid hanger and integrated spoon rest, the Thermo Dome enhances usability and convenience in the kitchen.The recognition from the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards serves as a testament to Shakes Design's commitment to excellence and innovation in kitchenware design. This achievement is expected to inspire the brand's future projects, fostering further exploration and advancement in the field. The award not only celebrates the Thermo Dome's design merits but also motivates the Shakes Design team to continue pushing boundaries and creating products that elevate the cooking experience for passionate home chefs and bakers.Team MembersThe Thermo Dome was designed by a talented team at Shakes Design, including Prompong Hakk, who led the design process, and Siena Gou, who contributed to the product development. Their expertise and collaboration were instrumental in creating this award-winning cast iron pot.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shakes DesignShakes Design is a multi-disciplinary strategic design studio based in Bangkok, Thailand, working internationally for small and corporate clients from Southeast Asia and greater China. The studio shakes up creativity to inspire ideas and transform businesses with value-driven design. Founded by Prompong Hakk and Surakead Hemwimon, Shakes Design provides game-changing designs to globally competitive clients, fostering new ideas, offering constructive consulting, and delivering reliable execution across multiple creative disciplines.About Sanxia Co., Ltd.Sanxia Co., Ltd. is the Thai subsidiary of Sanxia Kitchenware Co., Ltd., a high-tech enterprise founded in 1998 specializing in the design, research, and development of cast iron, stainless steel, iron, and aluminum kitchenware. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Sanxia products are exported to over 50 countries worldwide, offering durable and expertly crafted cookware for modern kitchens.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by a panel of expert jury members based on pre-established criteria such as ergonomics, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, and environmental impact. The Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious designation granted to exceptional designs that push boundaries, inspire future innovations, and contribute to the advancement of the kitchenware industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The competition aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an influential and expert jury panel, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements, showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage. By honoring creative minds and promoting the principles of good design, the A' Design Award drives inspiration and advancement in various fields. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenkitchenwareawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.