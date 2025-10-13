Snap’s AR Studio Paris and Snap KSA Forge Landmark Partnership with Villa Hegra in AlUla

Bringing AR Art and Cultural Exchange to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AR Studio Paris, today announced the expansion of its AR Studio Paris Artist Residency program to Villa Hegra in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Snap KSA.

The collaboration, unveiled during Villa Hegra’s inauguration, establishes a cultural and technological bridge between France and Saudi Arabia under the high patronage of both countries’ Ministries of Culture. This initiative builds on the success of AR Studio Paris’s mission to support creators, advance AR innovation, and foster cultural exchange on a global scale.

A Cultural and Technological Bridge

As part of the partnership, Snap contributes its augmented reality expertise and technology through a skills sponsorship, supporting artists-in-residence at Villa Hegra. The program encourages creative dialogue between Paris and AlUla, while strengthening Saudi Arabia’s growing creator ecosystem, supported by the Ministry of Culture.

Empowering Artists with AR

Resident artists at Villa Hegra will gain access to Snap’s advanced AR tools and creative platforms, mentorship and guidance from Snap’s AR experts and use of Snap’s next-generation AR glasses, Spectacles, available on-site for testing, development, and public engagement.

This unique environment empowers artists to produce and share their work in new and immersive ways, bridging art and technology.

Artist Exchange Between France and Saudi Arabia

The partnership also introduces artist exchange opportunities, allowing Saudi artists to work in Paris and French artists to immerse themselves in AlUla. These exchanges enrich educational programs, expand AR training for young creators, and strengthen ties between global creative communities.

“Through this partnership, we’re connecting artists across continents and empowering them with AR as a new creative canvas. AlUla and Paris now stand as twin hubs for cultural innovation, blending heritage with cutting-edge technology and loyal to our mission” said Antoine Gilbert, head of AR Studio Paris

