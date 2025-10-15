Keeta Wraps Up AFC Asian Qualifiers

Keeta X AFC Asian Qualifiers

Road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Sponsorship, Celebrating Saudi Arabia’s World Cup Qualification

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, successfully concluded its sponsorship of the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, celebrating Saudi Arabia’s successful qualification for the World Cup and strengthening its connection with local football fans across the Kingdom.

The AFC Asian Qualifiers showcased the energy and unity that football brings to communities,” said Ashley Wang, General Manager of Keeta Middle East. “We’re proud to have been part of this journey and to have connected with fans in a way that reflects Keeta’s values of community and togetherness, and our ongoing goal to bring moments of happiness and connection to people’s everyday lives."

As part of its sponsorship, Keeta’s branding was featured across the stadium during the AFC Asian Qualifiers in Jeddah, reflecting the brand’s growing association with the Kingdom’s sports scene. Keeta also managed the official match ball delivery to the pitch, marking one of the highlights of each game.

To extend the experience beyond the stadium, Keeta leveraged its app to amplify and support the passion for sports nationwide, while on-ground giveaways and fan interactions in Jeddah brought together more than 100,000 fans during the two matches, Saudi Arabia vs. Indonesia on October 8 and Saudi Arabia vs. Iraq on October 14 to share the excitement.

Keeta’s continued presence in Saudi sporting events reflects its growing commitment to the Kingdom’s sports and cultural landscape, and its alignment with Vision 2030’s goals of promoting active lifestyles, innovation, and community engagement.

– Ends –

