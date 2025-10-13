Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko devastated following another big fatal road crash in Limpopo

Transport Minister Ms. Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 42 lives and 49 injured passengers in a devastating road accident that occurred on Sunday 12 October 2025 at approximately 18:00 on the N1 North near Ingwe Lodge, Limpopo.

Consequently, they have expressed their heartfelt felt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the passengers who were injured The crash involved a bus that was travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe that overturned and went down on an embankment. The following casualties were reported from the scene:

42 fatalities, consisting of:

7 children,

17 adult males and

18 adult females

There were 49 injured persons, consisting of:

6 critically injured,

31 seriously injured and

12 slightly injured occupants.

The injured persons transported to Louis Trichardt , Siloam and Elim hospitals. 1x critically injured child was air lifted to Tshilidzini hospital. The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage. The RTMC together with the local law enforcement authorities are conducting a full scene reconstruction and mechanical investigation of the vehicle. A preliminary report will be concluded in due course.

Both Minister Creecy and Deputy Minister Hlengwa have expressed their concern regarding the persistent trend of road crashes involving public transport. They have emphasized that the current review of the National Road Safety Strategy will strengthen efforts in promoting road safety in both the scholar transport and public transport system.

Minister Creecy is set to visit a crash scene and those in hospitals at midday today (13 October 2025), at 13h30. The visit is open to media.

