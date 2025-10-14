Personalized Ophthalmology Therapies Global Market Report 2025| Growth, Key Drivers, and Future Trends through 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Personalized Ophthalmology Therapies Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Personalized Ophthalmology Therapies Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been a significant increase in the market size for personalized ophthalmology therapies. Projected to escalate from $2.82 billion in 2024 to $3.23 billion in 2025, it's expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include a rise in diabetes cases, governmental strategies, an aging demographic, an augmented demand for precision medication in eye care, and a surge in the occurrence of ophthalmic diseases.

The market size for personalized ophthalmology treatments is projected to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, with an estimated value of $5.46 billion in 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. Contributing factors to the growth within this forecast period include the growing availability of genetic tests and molecular diagnostics, an increase in incidents of age-related macular degeneration, heightened awareness surrounding personalized medicine, rising healthcare expenditures, and more investments into ophthalmic research. Key trends during this forecast period are anticipated to include tactical partnerships between biotech firms, research institutions, and healthcare providers, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning within the field of ophthalmology, the merging of genomics and digital health technologies, swift progress in genetic and cellular therapies, and the inclusion of high-tech technologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Personalized Ophthalmology Therapies Market?

The surge in chronic eye conditions is projected to bolster the expansion of the personal ophthalmology therapies market. Chronic vision problems are enduring eye diseases that gradually degrade sight and usually require continuous care over a significant timeframe. The escalation in chronic vision disorders can be attributed to the rising global incidence of diabetes, which causes complications like diabetic retinopathy that progressively harms the eyes. Personal ophthalmology therapies manage chronic vision diseases more effectively by generating treatment strategies curated to a person’s distinct genetic and molecular structure, which improves the effectiveness of treatment and assists in slowing down disease progression. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a government agency in the US, cautioned in May 2024 that if effective strategies are not put in place, instances of diabetic retinopathy are expected to surge by 72%, and cataract cases are expected to increase by 87% by 2050. Hence, the rising incidence of chronic vision disorders is fuelling the growth of the personalized ophthalmology therapies market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Personalized Ophthalmology Therapies Market?

Major players in the Personalized Ophthalmology Therapies Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roche Holding AG

• Novartis AG

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Alcon Inc.

• Genentech Inc.

• Bausch + Lomb Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Personalized Ophthalmology Therapies Industry?

In the personalized ophthalmology therapies market, major companies are zeroing in on the creation of sophisticated solutions such as one-time intravitreal gene therapies. These are designed to alleviate the patient’s discomfort and decrease the possibility of complications that may result from multiple injections. One-time intravitreal gene therapies entail a single injection into the vitreous cavity of the eye which carries genetic material to treat or modify existing eye disorders. This promises lasting impact from the treatment. For instance, Sanofi, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company from France, revealed in July 2025 that the US FDA had granted a fast track designation for SAR446597. This is an intravitreal gene therapy administered via a single dose to treat geographic atrophy (GA), a consequence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The fast-track status conferred on it will expedite the development and regulatory review process for serious conditions that currently lack adequate treatments. The therapy injects genetic matter that creates two antibody fragments effectively blocking C1s in the classical complement pathway and factor Bb in the alternative pathway. The aim of introducing this dual-action mechanism is to provide effective and durable complement suppression in the retina, addressing the disease process whilst reducing the necessity for repeated injections.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Personalized Ophthalmology Therapies Market Share?

The personalized ophthalmology therapies market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Therapy Type: Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Pharmacogenomics, Targeted Drug Delivery, Other Therapy Types

2) By Indication: Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Retinitis Pigmentosa, Other Indications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Gene Therapy: Viral Vector-Based Gene Therapy, Non-Viral Gene Therapy, CRISPR Or Cas9-Based Gene Editing

2) By Cell Therapy: Stem Cell Therapy, Retinal Pigment Epithelial (RPE) Cell Therapy, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Therapy

3) By Pharmacogenomics: Drug Response Testing, Genetic Biomarker-Based Therapy, Personalized Drug Dosing

4) By Targeted Drug Delivery: Nanoparticle-Based Delivery, Liposomal Drug Delivery, Hydrogel-Based Delivery Systems

5) By Other Therapy Types: RNA-Based Therapy, Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapy, Peptide-Based Therapy

What Are The Regional Trends In The Personalized Ophthalmology Therapies Market?

In the Personalized Ophthalmology Therapies Global Market Report 2025, North America stood out as the leading region in the given year of 2024. It is anticipated that the fastest growth will be witnessed in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report comprises detailed analysis of multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

