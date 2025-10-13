Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to Showcase State’s Diverse Tourism Portfolio at ITB Asia 2025, Singapore

Sanchi Stupa – a symbol of India’s ancient Buddhist heritage and architectural brilliance A prehistoric refuge still echoing stories from thousands of years ago. Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh Thunderous Splendor of Dhuandhar Waterfalls – Jabalpur Cheetah's at Kuno National Park

BHOPAL , MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) will participate in the upcoming ITB Asia, Asia’s leading travel trade show, scheduled from 15th to 17th October 2025 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The state delegation will be led by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Tourism & Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, and Mr. Saurabh Pandey, Manager Events & Marketing MPTB. The delegation will include key industry stakeholders representing diverse sectors such as heritage, wildlife, eco-tourism, adventure, religious tourism, and leisure travel.Madhya Pradesh’s presence at ITB Asia underlines its commitment to strengthening international collaborations and showcasing the state's rich tourism offerings to global travel professionals. The MPTB pavilion will provide detailed insights into the state’s tourism infrastructure, investment potential, and visitor experiences across multiple segments, aiming to attract travel trade partners and promote Madhya Pradesh as a year-round destination.Tourism Profile of Madhya PradeshOften referred to as the "Heart of Incredible India," Madhya Pradesh is noted for its cultural richness, natural beauty, and varied tourism products. In 2024, the state received over 134 million tourists, including significant international arrivals, highlighting its growing appeal worldwide.Madhya Pradesh hosts three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, the Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi, and the prehistoric rock shelters of Bhimbetka. These sites offer visitors unique insights into India's ancient history, religious traditions, and archaeological heritage. Additional notable heritage destinations such as Orchha and Mandu are recognized on UNESCO’s tentative list, drawing travelers interested in historical architecture and cultural exploration.The state is a prominent wildlife destination, featuring 11 national parks, 24 wildlife sanctuaries, and 9 tiger reserves, including renowned parks such as Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, and the pioneering cheetah reintroduction project at Kuno National Park. Madhya Pradesh provides some of the most extensive and diverse safari experiences in India, where visitors can observe Bengal tigers, leopards, barasingha, and more than 500 species of birds. The state promotes sustainable tourism practices, including eco-sensitive policies and the use of electric vehicles in select protected areas to minimize environmental impact.Madhya Pradesh has developed a growing network of government-approved homestays and community tourism initiatives designed to provide authentic visitor experiences and support local economies. These programs enable travelers to engage with regional cultures, cuisine, and traditional crafts while contributing to sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural communities.The state’s approach to tourism is shaped by the 2025 Madhya Pradesh Tourism Policy, which emphasizes sustainable development, inclusive growth, and infrastructure enhancement. The government supports eco-tourism circuits, heritage conservation, skill development programs, and promotes diversified tourism products such as adventure tourism, wellness retreats, religious travel, and agro-tourism to meet evolving traveler preferences.With its balanced integration of heritage, wildlife, and community participation, Madhya Pradesh presents a comprehensive tourism destination that aligns with contemporary sustainability principles and international visitor expectations.MPTB’s participation at ITB Asia 2025 aims to promote Madhya Pradesh’s tourism potential extensively, increase global outreach, and establish new business connections. Attendees at ITB Asia can visit the MPTB pavilion at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre throughout the event for detailed interactions and partnership opportunities.

