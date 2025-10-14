Scar Massage Silicone Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Scar Massage Silicone Market Be By 2025?

Over the recent years, there has been a swift expansion in the scar massage silicone market. The market size is projected to escalate from $1.13 billion in 2024 to $1.24 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors that contributed to such growth in the past include heightened understanding of managing post-surgical scars, an increased number of surgeries and traumatic injuries, a surge in demand for non-invasive cosmetic remedies, propagation of dermatology and wound care facilities, a rise in disposable income and awareness of aesthetics, and an extensive adoption of scar treatment solutions at home.

The scar massage silicone market growth is projected to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years, with an estimated value of $1.81 billion in 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.9%. The positive growth during the forecast phase can be credited to an upsurge in release of knowledge about managing post-operative and burn scars, a rise in the penchant for non-surgical cosmetic procedures, a surge for in-house scar remedy products, increased health and dermatological clinics, and a growth in spendable income in budding markets. The major market trends during this phase will include the invention of hypoallergenic and medical-quality formulas, amalgamation with wearable and smart devices, improved skin adhesion and flexibility, introducing multifunctional scar care products that provide both hydration and UV protection, and the use of ecologically friendly and sustainable materials.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Scar Massage Silicone Market Landscape?

As surgeries continue to rise, so does the scar massage silicone market's growth. Surgeons rely on a variety of tools to perform surgical procedures, which treat a range of conditions, injuries or diseases through invasive methods or the repair of internal tissues and organs. This increase can often be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders that typically need surgical intervention. After a successful surgery, scar massage silicones are commonly utilized to establish a protective barrier that not only maintains the skin's moisture, but also aids in reducing, flattening, and obscuring any post-operative scars. For example, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency in Australia, noted in April 2025 that public hospital admissions from elective surgery waitlists for 2023-24 were recorded at 778,500. This was a rise of 5.8% from the 735,500 admissions recorded in 2022-23. Hence, the swelling number of surgical procedures acts as a key driving force behind the expansion of the scar massage silicone market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Scar Massage Silicone Market?

Major players in the Scar Massage Silicone Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3M Company

• Smith & Nephew plc

• ScarAway (Perrigo Company plc)

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB

• Shanghai Runve Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

• Hanson Medical Inc.

• Sientra Inc.

• Hans Biomed Co. Ltd.

• Aliver Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

• Eucare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Scar Massage Silicone Market In The Globe?

Prominent organizations within the scar massage silicone market are concentrating on the production of innovative and multi-purpose formulas which amalgamate reliable scar-treatment components with ancillary defensive advantages, including UV protection, in order to further improve scar visibility and skin vitality. Scar photoaging defense cream, a nuanced topical application, has been devised specifically to defend scarred skin against environmental aging and harmful UV radiation, while also enhancing skin hydration and improving the look of scars. For example, Skinuva, an American health and personal care products manufacturer, unveiled Skinuva Scar+ SPF in January 2023. This pioneering scar photoaging defense cream merges the established benefits of Skinuva scar with additional non-nano zinc oxide for comprehensive UVA/UVB shielding. It is formulated for sun-exposed regions such as the face, neck, and hands, and aids in ameliorating the visual aspects of scars by reducing redness, hyperpigmentation, and shielding against sun-induced darkening. It is composed of integral elements like artificial growth factors, silicone, hyaluronic acid, Centella Asiatica, aloe vera, and vitamin C.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Scar Massage Silicone Market

The scar massage silicone market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Sheets, Gels, Rollers, Pads, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Post-Surgical Scars, Burn Scars, Traumatic Scars, Keloid And Hypertrophic Scars, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Dermatology Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Sheets: Self-Adhesive sheets, Non-Adhesive Sheets, Transparent Sheets, Colored Or Skin-Tone Sheets, Custom-Cut Sheets

2) By Gels: Silicone Gel Sheets, Topical Silicone Gel Formulations, Combination Silicone Gels, Fast-Drying Or Invisible Silicone Gels

3) By Rollers: Manual Silicone Massage Rollers, Battery Or Electric-Powered Silicone Rollers, Micro-Needle Silicone Rollers, Dual-Head Or Multipurpose Silicone Rollers

4) By Pads: Self-Adhesive Silicone Pads, Reusable Or Washable Silicone Pads, Pressure Therapy Silicone Pads, Shaped Silicone Pads

5) By Other Product Types: Silicone Scar Sheets Or Tapes, Silicone Scar Strips, Silicone Spray Formulations, Silicone Scar Bandages Or Dressings

Scar Massage Silicone Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 report on the global market for silicone scar massage, North America emerged as the dominant region in the preceding year. Anticipation surrounds the Asia-Pacific region, predicted to experience the highest growth rate moving forward. The report provides coverage for a range of geographical areas which include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

