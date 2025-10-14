Nanocarriers Market Size Worth $22.67 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Nanocarriers Market Worth?

The market size for nanocarriers has seen a swift expansion in the past years. Its growth is projected to surge from $9.79 billion in 2024 to $11.61 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The historic period's growth is attributed to several factors like the escalating burden of chronic and cancer-related diseases, an uptick in targeted and individualized therapy approvals, an expansion in national immunization projects and booster campaigns, advancement in biopharmaceutical research and development, and an increase in healthcare spending.

In the coming years, the nanocarriers market is set to experience a substantial expansion. It is projected to reach $22.67 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. Factors contributing to this promising growth during the predicted period include an aging population base, the ongoing increase of lifestyle-related diseases, the expanding utilization of metal and metallic oxide particles, a growing interest in personalized medicine, and an uptick in clinical trial participation. The forecast period also brings forward significant trends such as healthcare technology developments, the evolution of personalized and responsive drug delivery systems, innovations in stimuli-responsive nanocarriers, advancements in 3D printing technology, and the creation of multifunctional nanocarrier platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Nanocarriers Market?

The nanocarriers market is predicted to expand owing to the increasing demand for personalized medicines. Personalized medicine is a medical approach that customizes treatments based on each patient's unique genetic, biomarker, and molecular information. There's a growing focus on personalized medicine since it allows healthcare professionals to adjust cancer treatments according to a patient's genetic makeup, thereby enhancing efficacy and minimizing unnecessary side effects. Nanocarriers have the ability to accurately deliver drugs to patient-specific targets which control release, boost bioavailability, and provide customized combination therapies informed by individual biological profiles. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a non-profit organization based in the US, stated that in February 2024, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanctioned 16 new personalized therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases in 2023. This is a notable increase from the mere six approvals the year before. Thus, the burgeoning demand for personalized medicines is fuelling the growth of the nanocarriers market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Nanocarriers Market?

Major players in the Nanocarriers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Novartis AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Amgen Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

• Luye Pharma Group Ltd.

• Ascendia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Nanocarriers Industry?

The development of advanced formulations, such as lipid nanoparticle technologies, is a priority for leading companies in the nanocarriers market. These technologies, which are fat-based nanoscale carriers, are designed to deliver drugs or genetic therapies in a safe and effective manner to targeted cells or tissues. An example of this is the launch of the NanoAssemblr commercial formulation system by Cytiva, a US biotechnology firm, in July 2023. This fully automated, single-use platform is designed to facilitate the clinical and commercial manufacturing of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) medications end-to-end. The NxGen technology used by the system ensures controlled and consistent mixing through all phases, from research to large-scale production under cGMP conditions. The risk of cross-contamination is reduced due to the platform's single-use fluid path, allowing for efficient multi-product manufacturing in a single facility. The platform also includes user-friendly software that aligns with regulatory standards, automates workflows, and allows for electronic batch records, simplifying the production of genomic medicines such as mRNA vaccines, gene therapies, and cancer vaccines.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Nanocarriers Market Share?

The nanocarriers market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Polymeric Nanocarriers, Lipid-Based Nanocarriers, Inorganic Nanocarriers, Other Types

2) By Application: Drug Delivery, Diagnostics, Vaccines, Gene Therapy, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals And Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Polymeric Nanocarriers: Nanoparticles Of Poly Lactic Acid, Nanoparticles Of Poly Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid, Nanoparticles Of Chitosan, Nanoparticles Of Gelatin, Nanoparticles Of Polycaprolactone

2) By Lipid-Based Nanocarriers: Solid Lipid Nanoparticles, Nanostructured Lipid Carriers, Liposomes, Nanoemulsions, Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems

3) By Inorganic Nanocarriers: Gold Nanoparticles, Silver Nanoparticles, Silica Nanoparticles, Magnetic Nanoparticles, Quantum Dots

4) By Other Types: Dendrimers, Protein-Based Nanocarriers, Carbon Nanotubes, Nanocrystals, Exosomes

What Are The Regional Trends In The Nanocarriers Market?

The nanocarriers market was dominated by North America in 2024, being the region with the highest market share as per the Nanocarriers Global Market Report 2025. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

