QCT Showcases NVIDIA-accelerated Systems at the 2025 OCP Global Summit

QuantaGrid and QuantaEdge Innovations for AI and HPC Workloads

We are thrilled to showcase our latest QuantaGrid servers at the OCP Global Summit 2025. These servers, accelerated by NVIDIA innovations, represent a significant leap forward in datacenter technology” — Mike Yang, President of QCT

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, announces its participation at the 2025 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, showcasing QuantaGrid and QuantaEdge systems accelerated by NVIDIA technologies. The 2025 OCP Summit is taking place in San Jose at the McEnery Convention Center from Oct. 13-16.“We are thrilled to showcase our latest QuantaGrid servers at the OCP Global Summit 2025. These servers, accelerated by NVIDIA innovations, represent a significant leap forward in data center technology,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “At QCT, we are also dedicated to providing our customers with sustainable solutions that push for better efficiency and lower TCO.”QCT's use of the modular NVIDIA MGX platform allows for shared components and faster deployment of GPU-accelerated servers for generative AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) workloads. The architecture's flexibility supports future NVIDIA CPU, GPU, and DPU upgrades, accelerating time-to-market and enabling enterprises to quickly adapt to evolving technologies and deploy innovations in data centers. Furthermore, as AI adoption increases, QCT’s systems can be paired with the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet Platform and the NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand Platform which are AI-optimized for generative AI factories.QCT's product showcase during the 2025 OCP Global Summit includes:● QuantaGrid D75U-1U: A compute tray designed for NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 system, featuring dual NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchips. With NVIDIA NVLink interconnect, it can be scaled up to 72 GPUs, delivering unmatched performance for large-scale AI training and generative AI workloads, while also supporting high-throughput inference at scale.● QuantaGrid D75H-10U: This air-cooled server based on NVIDIA HGX B300 platform is accelerated by NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, delivering extreme performance for large-scale AI training and high-throughput inference. With eight NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs interconnected via NVIDIA NVLink and eight OSFP ports supporting 800G Ethernet or InfiniBand, the D75H-10U delivers maximum bandwidth for multi-node scaling.● QuantaGrid D75L-3U: A liquid-cooled server based on NVIDIA HGX platform designed for scalable LLM training and inference. With eight NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs interconnected via NVIDIA NVLink and eight OSFP ports supporting 800G Ethernet or InfiniBand, the D75L-3U also features advanced liquid cooling to enhance power efficiency and density while reducing PUE, delivering exceptional performance for AI/HPC at scale.● QuantaGrid D75E-4U: This system follows the NVIDIA MGX architecture and serves as a NVIDIA RTX PRO Server, supporting up to 8 NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs. This system is particularly suited for low-power and air-cooled enterprise rack designs. It delivers versatile acceleration for AI and HPC workloads of all sizes, making it an ideal choice for enterprises prioritizing efficiency and scalability.● QuantaEdge EGX77GE-2U: A short-depth 2U server built on a NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip. It brings AI-RAN intelligence closer to the network, enabling “AI and RAN,” “AI on RAN,” and “AI for RAN” applications with ultra-low latency, high efficiency, and scalable performance for the 5G and AI era.Attendees can explore QCT’s full portfolio at Booth #A41 and join in-person sessions to learn how QCT and NVIDIA are shaping the future of AI. Visit www.QCT.io for more information.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters. www.QCT.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.