Polyp Biopsy Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Polyp Biopsy Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a substantial growth in the polyp biopsy market size. This market, which is set at $1.27 billion in 2024, is predicted to experience an increase to $1.39 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The historic period's growth is due to factors such as enhanced acknowledgement of colorectal cancer screenings, an increase in gastrointestinal disorder cases, enlargement of hospital and diagnostic facilities, governmental support for screening programs, and advancements in biopsy forceps technology.

Strong expansion is anticipated in the polyp biopsy market over the coming years, with projections reaching $1.91 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Factors driving this projected growth during the forecast period include an increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, the adoption rise of disposable biopsy devices, investments in early cancer detection in healthcare, enlarging insurance coverage for diagnostic procedures, and a globally aging population boosting screening rates. Notable trends within the forecast period consist of incorporating artificial intelligence in biopsy analysis, development of robotic-assisted biopsy procedures, the growing use of disposable and single-use devices, the escalating preference for outpatient and ambulatory care centers, and a transition towards personalized medicine and precision diagnostics.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Polyp Biopsy Market Landscape?

The mounting incidence of colorectal cancer is projected to fuel the expansion of the polyp biopsy market in the forthcoming years. Originating from either the colon or rectum, colorectal cancer is a malignant condition that results from the rapid and unregulated growth of the lining cells in the large intestine, possessing the ability to spread to adjacent tissues and distant organs. This surge in colorectal cancer incidence primarily stems from prevailing dietary behaviors that lean towards processed foods and lack sufficient fiber, leading to chronic inflammation, disruption of the gut microbiota, and the formation of potentially cancerous lesions over time. The role of polyp biopsy is crucial in minimizing the effects of the rising incidence of colorectal cancer by facilitating the early detection and histopathological assessment of suspicious growths, consequently paving the way for timely treatment and halting the disease's progression. As per estimations by the non-profit organization, the American Cancer Society (ACS), around 107,320 new colon cancer cases and 46,950 rectal cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2025 in the United States alone, resulting in an approximated 52,900 casualties. Hence, the escalating incidence of colorectal cancer serves as a driving force behind the growth of the polyp biopsy market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Polyp Biopsy Market?

Major players in the Polyp Biopsy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

• Medtronic plc

• Medline Industries LP

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Stryker Corporation

• Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Olympus Corporation

• STERIS plc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Polyp Biopsy Market?

Leading companies in the polyp biopsy market are prioritizing innovative development such as AI-based detection systems, designed to boost the identification of colorectal polyps and encourage early detection of possible cancerous lesions. AI-based detection technology dissects medical imaging in real-time to spot potential irregularities and then provides visual warnings to medical practitioners, thus aiding in clinical decision making without the need for therapeutic treatment. In relation to this, in September 2024, Olympus Corporation affiliated Odin Medical Ltd., a company based in US, introduced a cloud-based AI endoscope system name CADDIE. The CADDIE device employs a cloud-based AI system to examine colonoscopy video in real-time highlighting areas suspected of having colorectal polyps, and assist endoscopists in making well-informed decisions during the process. The system’s quality is proven through clinical trials that show improved adenoma detection rates without increased risk or time, showing its significance in early diagnosis and patient care.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Polyp Biopsy Market

The polyp biopsy market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Colonoscopy, Colposcopy-Directed Biopsy, Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, Laryngoscopy

2) By Technique: Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR), Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD), Conventional Biopsy

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Sales Channels, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Colorectal Cancer, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Specialty Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Colonoscopy: Diagnostic Colonoscopy, Screening Colonoscopy, Therapeutic Colonoscopy, Virtual Colonoscopy

2) By Colposcopy-Directed Biopsy: Cervical Biopsy, Vaginal Biopsy, Vulvar Biopsy, Anal Biopsy

3) By Esophagogastroduodenoscopy: Diagnostic Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, Therapeutic Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, Surveillance Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, Screening Esophagogastroduodenoscopy

4) By Laryngoscopy: Direct Laryngoscopy, Indirect Laryngoscopy, Flexible Laryngoscopy, Rigid Laryngoscopy

Polyp Biopsy Market Regional Insights

In the Polyp Biopsy Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the largest market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

