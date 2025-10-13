Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Manchester Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 SERS Examination Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 STRS Examination Allen Jackson Township Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Auglaize Township Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Ashtabula Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Athens Ridges New Community Authority

6/15/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Athens County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Belmont Pease Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Carroll Harrison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Clark County Educational Service Center

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 STRS Examination Clark County Educational Service Center

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 SERS Examination Pike Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Columbiana Community Improvement Corporation of Columbiana County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Columbiana County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Columbiana County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit City of East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of East Palestine

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Coshocton Coshocton-Franklin Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Coshocton-Tuscarawas Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Cuyahoga City of Garfield Heights

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Ohio Lottery Commission

Power Play

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Ohio Lottery Commission

Powerball

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Ohio Lottery Commission

Mega Millions

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Ohio Lottery Commission

Megaplier

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga County Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Ansonia Area Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Delaware Concord Scioto Community Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Fairfield Fairfield County Family, Adult and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lancaster Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin City of Hilliard

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Village of Archbold

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Greene Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hardin Dudley Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Kenton Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hardin County Tourist and Convention Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Harrison Community Improvement Corporation of Harrison County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Highland Village of Leesburg

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Holmes Holmes County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Village of Richmond

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of Tiltonsville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Knox Knox County District Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Logan Bellefontaine-Logan County Finance and Development Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Bokescreek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lorain City of Amherst

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Central Township Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Boardman Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Community Improvement Corporation of Mahoning County

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Medina Granger Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Dayton Regional Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wright Memorial Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Morrow County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ottawa Clearwater Council of Governments

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pike Pike County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Pike Tourism Advisory Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Portage Village of Garrettsville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Portage County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Preble Village of West Elkton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Putnam Liberty Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Richland Perry Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lexington Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Ross Ross County Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Village of Burgoon

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Seneca Adams Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Village of West Millgrove

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of North Baltimore

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA



