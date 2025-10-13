Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Manchester Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|SERS Examination
|Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|STRS Examination
|Allen
|Jackson Township Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Auglaize Township Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Athens
|Ridges New Community Authority
6/15/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Athens County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Pease Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Carroll
|Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Clark County Educational Service Center
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|STRS Examination
|Clark County Educational Service Center
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|SERS Examination
|Pike Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Columbiana
|Community Improvement Corporation of Columbiana County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Columbiana County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Columbiana County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|City of East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Village of East Palestine
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Coshocton-Franklin Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Coshocton-Tuscarawas Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Garfield Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Ohio Lottery Commission
Power Play
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ohio Lottery Commission
Powerball
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ohio Lottery Commission
Mega Millions
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ohio Lottery Commission
Megaplier
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga County Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Ansonia Area Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|Concord Scioto Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Family, Adult and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lancaster Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|City of Hilliard
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Village of Archbold
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|Dudley Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Kenton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hardin County Tourist and Convention Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Community Improvement Corporation of Harrison County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland
|Village of Leesburg
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Holmes
|Holmes County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Village of Richmond
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Village of Tiltonsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Knox County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Logan
|Bellefontaine-Logan County Finance and Development Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Bokescreek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lorain
|City of Amherst
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Central Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Boardman Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Community Improvement Corporation of Mahoning County
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Compliance Examination
|Medina
|Granger Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Dayton Regional Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wright Memorial Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Morrow County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Clearwater Council of Governments
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|Pike County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Pike Tourism Advisory Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Village of Garrettsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Village of West Elkton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Putnam
|Liberty Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lexington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Ross
|Ross County Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Village of Burgoon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Seneca
|Adams Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Village of West Millgrove
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Village of North Baltimore
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.