Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Manchester Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 SERS Examination
Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 STRS Examination
Allen Jackson Township Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Auglaize Township Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Ashtabula Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Athens Ridges New Community Authority
6/15/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Athens County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Belmont Pease Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Carroll Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Clark County Educational Service Center
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 STRS Examination
Clark County Educational Service Center
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 SERS Examination
Pike Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Columbiana Community Improvement Corporation of Columbiana County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Columbiana County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Columbiana County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
City of East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Village of East Palestine
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Coshocton-Franklin Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Coshocton-Tuscarawas Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of Garfield Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Ohio Lottery Commission
Power Play
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ohio Lottery Commission
Powerball
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ohio Lottery Commission
Mega Millions
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ohio Lottery Commission
Megaplier
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga County Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Ansonia Area Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Delaware Concord Scioto Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Fairfield County Family, Adult and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lancaster Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin City of Hilliard
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Village of Archbold
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Greene Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hardin Dudley Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Kenton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hardin County Tourist and Convention Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Harrison Community Improvement Corporation of Harrison County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Village of Leesburg
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Holmes Holmes County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Village of Richmond
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Village of Tiltonsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Knox County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Logan Bellefontaine-Logan County Finance and Development Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Bokescreek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lorain City of Amherst
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Central Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Boardman Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Community Improvement Corporation of Mahoning County
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Medina Granger Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Dayton Regional Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wright Memorial Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Morrow County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa Clearwater Council of Governments
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike Pike County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Pike Tourism Advisory Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Portage Village of Garrettsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Village of West Elkton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Putnam Liberty Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Richland Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lexington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Ross Ross County Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Village of Burgoon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Seneca Adams Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Village of West Millgrove
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Village of North Baltimore
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

