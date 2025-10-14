The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-Based Molecular Diagnostics Market Set to Reach $3 Billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $3.01 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-Based Molecular Diagnostics Market Through 2025?

The market size of the next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based molecular diagnostics has been on a robust growth trajectory in recent times. The market is set to expand from $2.10 billion in 2024 to $2.26 billion in 2025, posting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth experienced in the historic period is linked to several factors, including a growing demand for personalized medicine, increased use of next-generation sequencing in clinical environments, heightened awareness among medical practitioners and patients, greater affordability of next-generation sequencing platforms, and its widening usage in non-invasive prenatal testing.

In the coming years, the market for next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based molecular diagnostics is projected to experience robust growth, culminating in a value of $3.01 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This upturn during the forecast period is due to several factors including the growing requirement for decentralized diagnostic options, the increased implementation of artificial intelligence in interpreting next-generation sequencing data, the escalating issue of antibiotic resistance, enhanced regulatory backing for NGS-based testing, and the expanding use of NGS in pharmacogenomics. Key trends to watch during the forecasted time include advancements in sequencing accuracy technology, increased automation in sample preparation due to technology, integration with pharmaceutical development pipelines, the usage of NGS in public health monitoring, and the formation of disease-specific NGS panels.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-Based Molecular Diagnostics Market?

The rise in infectious diseases is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market for next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based molecular diagnostics. Infectious diseases, triggered by the invasion, multiplication, and interruption of regular body functions by microorganisms like viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites, are on the rise. This is due to increased travel and migration facilitating the spread of these pathogens across geographical boundaries. Next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based molecular diagnostics provides a detailed and accurate analysis of these pathogens, assisting in the early detection of infectious diseases. The diagnosis time is reduced as it simultaneously identifies multiple microorganisms, enhancing treatment precision and patient care. Specifically, the UK Health Security Agency reported in February 2024 that tuberculosis cases in England, a highly contagious bacterial infection that primarily infects the lungs, had risen by 10.7% from 4,380 cases in 2022 to 4,850 cases in 2023. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of infectious diseases is propelling the growth of the next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based molecular diagnostics market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-Based Molecular Diagnostics Market?

Major players in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-Based Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

• Tempus Labs Inc.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-Based Molecular Diagnostics Market?

Leading companies in the NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing)-based molecular diagnostics market are prioritizing the development of state-of-the-art products like NGS-based panels in an effort to improve genetic testing's accuracy, accessibility, and speed. These NGS-based panels, which are tailored sets of genes or genomic regions, utilize NGS technology to simultaneously analyze and identify specific inherited or somatic mutations. This enables quicker and more exact molecular diagnostics. In a case in point, Genes2Me Pvt. Ltd., a medical equipment manufacturer based in India, introduced an extensive selection of NGS-based panels in May 2022. They are specifically meant for oncology, personalized medicine, and hereditary disease diagnostics. These panels examine clinically relevant genes with great sensitivity and facilitate complete variant detection. This includes single-nucleotide variations, insertions or deletions, copy number variations, microsatellite instability, fusions, and oncogenic viruses. They also measure tumor mutation burden. Notably, the Genes2Me PAN cancer panel investigates approximately 525 genes, and requires a mere 50 ng of nucleic acid. In addition, it supports streamlined workflows that are compatible with most NGS platforms.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-Based Molecular Diagnostics Market

The next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based molecular diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Instruments, Reagents And Consumables, Software And Services, Panels And Assays, Sample Preparation Kits

2) By Application: Microbiology, Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Tests, Other Applications

3) By End User: Research Centers And Academics, Hospitals And Clinical Laboratories, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Benchtop Sequencers, High-Throughput Sequencers, Portable Or Handheld Sequencers, Clinical Or Diagnostic Sequencers, Automated Library Preparation Systems, Data Analysis And Bioinformatics Hardware

2) By Reagents And Consumables: Sequencing Reagents And Kits, Library Preparation Reagents, Target Enrichment Reagents, Amplification Reagents, Sequencing Flow Cells And Chips, Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Or Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Extraction Reagents, Quality Control Reagents

3) By Software And Services: Data Analysis Software, Bioinformatics Pipelines, Cloud-Based Genomic Platforms, Clinical Interpretation Tools, Data Storage And Management Services, Custom Bioinformatics Services, Genomic Database Services

4) By Panels And Assays: Oncology Panels, Infectious Disease Panels, Carrier Screening Panels, Reproductive Health Panels, Rare Disease Or Genetic Disorder Panels, Pharmacogenomics Panels, Whole-Exome Or Whole-Genome Assays

5) By Sample Preparation Kits: Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Extraction Kits, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Extraction Kits, Library Preparation Kits, Target Enrichment Kits, Amplification And Cleanup Kits, Single-Cell Preparation Kits, Low-Input Or Degraded Sample Kits

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-Based Molecular Diagnostics Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-Based Molecular Diagnostics, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is predicted to display the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report incorporates accurate and concise information about multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

