St. Johnsbury Barracks / Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation

News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4009095

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/12/25 7:07 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 at Doe Hill Rd, Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Laura Buckley

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 12, 2025 at approximately 7:05 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle traveling in excess

of 90 miles per hour in a posted 50 mile per hour zone. Troopers made contact

with the operator who identified herself as Laura Buckley. She was transported to the

Bradford Outpost for processing and was released on a citation for Excessive Speed &

Negligent Operation. She is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court –

Criminal Division on 11/12/25 at 8:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2025 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.