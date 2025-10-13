Rutland Barracks / DUI Drugs, Fentanyl Possession

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4007374

TROOPER: Trooper Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/12/2025 at approximately 1733 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cold River Road, Clarendon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Fentanyl Possession

ACCUSED: Jeremiah St. Pierre

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 12, 2025, at approximately 1733 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a vehicle stopped, with the operator passed out behind the wheel, in the intersection of Cold River Road and North Shrewsbury Road in Clarendon, VT. Troopers identified the operator as Jeremiah St. Pierre. St. Pierre showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI Drugs. A consent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of suspected fentanyl. St. Pierre was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI Drugs and Fentanyl Possession at a later time and date.

Troopers were assisted by the Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: December 29, 2025, at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.