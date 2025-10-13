Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: Oct. 13 – Oct. 19, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone** Monday, Oct. 13

Columbus Day holiday No public meetings

Tuesday, Oct. 14

9:45 a.m. Speak at Annual Military Commanders roundtable

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol 11:40 a.m. Speak at Great Salt Lake Business Coalition

Location: Jordan Commons Tower, Sandy 1:30 p.m. Meet with executive leadership of Torus, Magnetar, and Coreweave

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol Wednesday, Oct. 15 No public meetings

Thursday, Oct. 16 No public meetings Friday, Oct. 17

No public meetings Saturday, Oct. 18

1:00 p.m. Meeting with the Prime Minister of New Zealand

Location: MFAT Auckland Office, Auckland, New Zealand 2:00 p.m. Trade mission welcome event with Utah delegation

Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Sunday, Oct. 19

8:30 a.m. Meet with Hon. Simon Watts, Minister for Energy

Location: JW Marriott Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand 6:00 p.m. Meet with Rt. Hon. Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Location: Auckland, New Zealand 6:00 p.m. Dinner with Utah trade delegation

Location: Auckland, New Zealand Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule Oct. 13 – Oct. 19, 2025 **The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone** Monday, Oct. 13

Columbus Day holiday No public meetings Tuesday, Oct. 14

No public meetings Wednesday, Oct. 15

9:00 a.m. Speak at UVSELF meeting Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol 10:00 a.m. USU Institute for Land, Water, and Air Presentation Briefing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 11:00 a.m. Meeting with Neil Abercrombie, Senior Advisor for State and Federal Policy Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 12:00 p.m. Meeting with Aimee Winder Newton, director of the Utah Office of Families Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 3:45 p.m. Tour the Rocky Mountain Firefighter Cancer Clinic Location: 250 E. 200 S., Suite 100, Salt Lake City 4:00 p.m. Speak at Utah Firefighter Cancer Initiative Health & Wellness Center opening Location: 250 E. 200 S., Suite 100, Salt Lake City Media access Thursday, Oct. 16

9:00 a.m. Team meeting Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol 11:00 a.m. Remarks at the USU Institute for Land, Water, and Air Report Location: Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek Media availability 1:30 p.m. Meeting with Election and Administrative Directors Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol Friday, Oct. 17

No public meetings

