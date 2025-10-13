Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: Oct. 13 – Oct. 19, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Oct. 13
Columbus Day holiday

No public meetings

Tuesday, Oct. 14
9:45 a.m. Speak at Annual Military Commanders roundtable
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

11:40 a.m. Speak at Great Salt Lake Business Coalition
Location: Jordan Commons Tower, Sandy

1:30 p.m. Meet with executive leadership of Torus, Magnetar, and Coreweave
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Oct. 15

No public meetings

Thursday, Oct. 16

No public meetings

Friday, Oct. 17
No public meetings

Saturday, Oct. 18
1:00 p.m. Meeting with the Prime Minister of New Zealand
Location: MFAT Auckland Office, Auckland, New Zealand 

2:00 p.m. Trade mission welcome event with Utah delegation
Location: Auckland, New Zealand


Sunday, Oct. 19
8:30 a.m. Meet with Hon. Simon Watts, Minister for Energy
Location: JW Marriott Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand

6:00 p.m. Meet with Rt. Hon. Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs
Location: Auckland, New Zealand 

6:00 p.m. Dinner with Utah trade delegation
Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Oct. 13 – Oct. 19, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Oct. 13
Columbus Day holiday

No public meetings

Tuesday, Oct. 14
No public meetings

Wednesday, Oct. 15
9:00 a.m. Speak at UVSELF meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. USU Institute for Land, Water, and Air Presentation Briefing

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meeting with Neil Abercrombie, Senior Advisor for State and Federal Policy

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Meeting with Aimee Winder Newton, director of the Utah Office of Families

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:45 p.m. Tour the Rocky Mountain Firefighter Cancer Clinic

Location: 250 E. 200 S., Suite 100, Salt Lake City

4:00 p.m. Speak at Utah Firefighter Cancer Initiative Health & Wellness Center opening

Location: 250 E. 200 S., Suite 100, Salt Lake City

Media access

Thursday, Oct. 16
9:00 a.m. Team meeting

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Remarks at the USU Institute for Land, Water, and Air Report

Location: Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek

Media availability

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Election and Administrative Directors

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Oct. 17
No public meetings

