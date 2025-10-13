Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: Oct. 13 – Oct. 19, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Oct. 13
Columbus Day holiday
No public meetings
Tuesday, Oct. 14
9:45 a.m. Speak at Annual Military Commanders roundtable
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
11:40 a.m. Speak at Great Salt Lake Business Coalition
Location: Jordan Commons Tower, Sandy
1:30 p.m. Meet with executive leadership of Torus, Magnetar, and Coreweave
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Oct. 15
No public meetings
Thursday, Oct. 16
No public meetings
Friday, Oct. 17
No public meetings
Saturday, Oct. 18
1:00 p.m. Meeting with the Prime Minister of New Zealand
Location: MFAT Auckland Office, Auckland, New Zealand
2:00 p.m. Trade mission welcome event with Utah delegation
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Sunday, Oct. 19
8:30 a.m. Meet with Hon. Simon Watts, Minister for Energy
Location: JW Marriott Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand
6:00 p.m. Meet with Rt. Hon. Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
6:00 p.m. Dinner with Utah trade delegation
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Oct. 13 – Oct. 19, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Oct. 13
Columbus Day holiday
No public meetings
Tuesday, Oct. 14
No public meetings
Wednesday, Oct. 15
9:00 a.m. Speak at UVSELF meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. USU Institute for Land, Water, and Air Presentation Briefing
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meeting with Neil Abercrombie, Senior Advisor for State and Federal Policy
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Meeting with Aimee Winder Newton, director of the Utah Office of Families
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:45 p.m. Tour the Rocky Mountain Firefighter Cancer Clinic
Location: 250 E. 200 S., Suite 100, Salt Lake City
4:00 p.m. Speak at Utah Firefighter Cancer Initiative Health & Wellness Center opening
Location: 250 E. 200 S., Suite 100, Salt Lake City
Media access
Thursday, Oct. 16
9:00 a.m. Team meeting
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Remarks at the USU Institute for Land, Water, and Air Report
Location: Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek
Media availability
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Election and Administrative Directors
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Oct. 17
No public meetings
