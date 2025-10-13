Trey Gunn & David Forlano To Release New Album 'Select Habits of Invertebrates' on 7d Media November 21, 2025

Trey Gunn & David Forlano - Select Habits of Invertebrates Trey Gunn & David Forlano 7d Media

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trey Gunn and David Forlano mark the start of a unique collaboration carved from the high desert of New Mexico. Both artists bring a history of genre-bending musical explorations. Gunn is a long-established figure in the prog rock/improvisation scene from his years with King Crimson to his work with collaborators around the world. Forlano melds free-improvisation, electronics and live sampling into their sound. Within their performances the sounds of each player are accessed by the other to create a hyper-refractive audio experience.“Select Habits of Invertebrates” is taken from two live recording sessions on November 22 and December 6, 2024.Released November 21, 2025Track list:1. Select Habits of Invertebrates2. Mono No Waves3. Litigation of the Monkey4. Simulacra5. The Perfect Matchstick6. Paper Thin Flavor7. The Wind That Ended HistoryCredits:Trey Gunn – Warr GuitarDavid Forlano – Electronics, EWI, alto saxophone, wood flute, bellsRecorded live in Santa Fe, NM at The Nest on November 22 and December 6, 2024Mixed by Trey Gunn at 7d StudiosMastered by Erik Emil Eskildsen at Universets Centrum, DenmarkArtwork and design by Julia HensleyAll compositions by Trey Gunn and David ForlanoPublished by Thick And Thorny Music© 2025Trey GunnA native Texan who resides in New Mexico, Gunn is known for the unusual 10-string touch guitar that he plays. From the blistering live recordings at the Royal Albert Hall in London with David Sylvian and Robert Fripp (“Damage”, Virgin Records) to ten years recording and touring with King Crimson – a group many contend as the most aggressively adventurous rock band of all time – Gunn is associated with a constant stream of cutting-edge projects.In addition to the powerful performances and recordings of his groups Tu-Ner, KTU, 3Below, The Security Project and the multi-media Quodia, Gunn has toured and/or recorded with John Paul Jones, Brian Eno, Maynard J. Keenan’s “Puscifer”, Vernon Reid, Azam Ali, David Hykes of the Harmonic Choir and Steven Wilson of Porcupine Tree.When not on the road, Gunn continues his work scoring for TV/film, runs his own media label (7d Media) and coaches musicians in the creative process.David ForlanoDavid Forlano is a multi-disciplinary performance and visual artist. His commissioned sound design supported dance and theater throughout the 90’s in Philadelphia. He was often found teaming with percussionist Toshi Makihara on many performances as well as their own collaborations in free improvisation. After relocating to Santa Fe in 2005 he took a 10-year break from all performance and sound work. David is currently renewing his passion for collaboration in performance and sound. He currently holds regular sessions in his studio with local musicians and performs in a variety of ensembles.David is one of the cofounders of sandboxmusic.org, a monthly series presenting new creative music to the Santa Fe area. The series is dedicated to providing a forum for music that utilizes creative new techniques, ranging from electronic, experimental acoustic, new jazz, modern classical, and more. The series features local musicians as well as touring artists.To pre-order:For more information:Press inquiries:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.