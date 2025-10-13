Trey Gunn & David Forlano To Release New Album 'Select Habits of Invertebrates' on 7d Media November 21, 2025
“Select Habits of Invertebrates” is taken from two live recording sessions on November 22 and December 6, 2024.
Released November 21, 2025
Track list:
1. Select Habits of Invertebrates
2. Mono No Waves
3. Litigation of the Monkey
4. Simulacra
5. The Perfect Matchstick
6. Paper Thin Flavor
7. The Wind That Ended History
Credits:
Trey Gunn – Warr Guitar
David Forlano – Electronics, EWI, alto saxophone, wood flute, bells
Recorded live in Santa Fe, NM at The Nest on November 22 and December 6, 2024
Mixed by Trey Gunn at 7d Studios
Mastered by Erik Emil Eskildsen at Universets Centrum, Denmark
Artwork and design by Julia Hensley
All compositions by Trey Gunn and David Forlano
Published by Thick And Thorny Music
© 2025
Trey Gunn
A native Texan who resides in New Mexico, Gunn is known for the unusual 10-string touch guitar that he plays. From the blistering live recordings at the Royal Albert Hall in London with David Sylvian and Robert Fripp (“Damage”, Virgin Records) to ten years recording and touring with King Crimson – a group many contend as the most aggressively adventurous rock band of all time – Gunn is associated with a constant stream of cutting-edge projects.
In addition to the powerful performances and recordings of his groups Tu-Ner, KTU, 3Below, The Security Project and the multi-media Quodia, Gunn has toured and/or recorded with John Paul Jones, Brian Eno, Maynard J. Keenan’s “Puscifer”, Vernon Reid, Azam Ali, David Hykes of the Harmonic Choir and Steven Wilson of Porcupine Tree.
When not on the road, Gunn continues his work scoring for TV/film, runs his own media label (7d Media) and coaches musicians in the creative process.
David Forlano
David Forlano is a multi-disciplinary performance and visual artist. His commissioned sound design supported dance and theater throughout the 90’s in Philadelphia. He was often found teaming with percussionist Toshi Makihara on many performances as well as their own collaborations in free improvisation. After relocating to Santa Fe in 2005 he took a 10-year break from all performance and sound work. David is currently renewing his passion for collaboration in performance and sound. He currently holds regular sessions in his studio with local musicians and performs in a variety of ensembles.
David is one of the cofounders of sandboxmusic.org, a monthly series presenting new creative music to the Santa Fe area. The series is dedicated to providing a forum for music that utilizes creative new techniques, ranging from electronic, experimental acoustic, new jazz, modern classical, and more. The series features local musicians as well as touring artists.
To pre-order:
https://7dmedia.com/trey-gunn-david-forlano-select-habits-of-invertebrates
https://treygunn.bandcamp.com/album/select-habits-of-invertebrates
For more information:
https://7dmedia.com/select-habits-of-invertebrates
Press inquiries:
Keith James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.