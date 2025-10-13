Pascaline Systems Launches Next-Generation AI Platform to Accelerate AI Integration

Pascaline's Logo

Pascaline Systems expands its enterprise AI ecosystem with the Model Suite™ and AI Knowledge Toolkit™

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pascaline Systems today announced the expansion of its enterprise AI ecosystem with two new product lines—the Pascaline Model Suite™ and the AI Knowledge Toolkit™—designed to unify model development, deployment, and data intelligence under one cohesive platform.Model Suite™: The Complete Platform for Building, Training, and Scaling AIThe Pascaline Model Suite ™ delivers an integrated environment for managing every phase of AI and ML development—spanning data preparation, model training, deployment, and monitoring.• ModelFoundry™ provides centralized governance, version control, and audit-ready tracking for all AI models across business units.• ModelTrain ™ enables one-click model deployment, scalable inference management, and real-time performance monitoring with rollback and drift detection.• ModelOps ™ enables one-click model deployment, scalable inference management, and real-time performance monitoring with rollback and drift detection.• ModelPrompt ™ extends enterprise control to large language models, supporting fine-tuning, prompt orchestration, and secure multi-tenant serving environments.Together, they accelerate innovation, enforce governance, and simplify scaling for organizations managing complex AI workflows across teams and infrastructure.AI Knowledge Toolkit™: From Raw Data to Real IntelligenceThe AI Knowledge Toolkit™ empowers enterprises to extract, organize, and operationalize intelligence from their data. Combining KnowStack™ for knowledge management, LLMCanvas™ for collaborative model design, CortexIQ™ for reasoning and inference, and VectorTrace™ and EdgeBrain™ for vector-based analytics, the suite transforms raw information into actionable insights.Seamlessly integrated within Pascaline’s AI ecosystem, the Model Suite™ and AI Knowledge Toolkit™ make powerful AI accessible to any organization. Designed for fast, effortless adoption, they enable enterprises and SMEs to build, train, and deploy models with ease—turning complex AI workflows into intuitive, business-ready intelligence.A Message from Pascaline Systems, Inc.“Pascaline’s Model Suite™ and Knowledge Toolkit™ bring together the intelligence and infrastructure that enterprises need to integrate AI responsibly and efficiently,” said Jaime Cummins, CEO of Pascaline Systems, Inc. “They’re designed to bridge the gap between innovation and real-world deployment.”AvailabilityThe Model Suite™ and AI Knowledge Toolkit™ are available now with Pascaline’s software platform, Lumitron™. For more information and to schedule live demonstrations, contact sales@pascalinetechnology.com.About Pascaline Systems, Inc.Founded in 2022, Pascaline Systems is a leader in developing custom AI solutions integrating new software with hardware. The company specializes in designing innovative hardware and software solutions that redefine computational performance, energy efficiency, and scalability.

