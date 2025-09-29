Intelligence Enabled: Pascaline Technology Expands with Next-Generation Database Systems and Governance Tools

Pascaline's Logo

Pascaline Technology Introduces Advanced DB Platforms and Unified Development & Governance Suite

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pascaline Technology today announced the release of its advanced Database Systems and Development & Governance Tools, providing enterprises with the scale, reliability, and control needed for modern data-driven innovation.PascalineDB: Database Systems for Enterprise WorkloadsStructuraDB – Distributed SQL database compatible with various cloud applications and platforms.o Enterprise-grade, ACID-compliant, cloud or on-prem.o Seamless migration, high throughput, continuous availability.HawkQuery – MPP analytical engine for large-scale SQL workloads.o Unifies real-time, batch, and federated analytics.o Proprietary compute engine, multi-model flexibility, reduced costs.Together, StructuraDB and HawkQuery form a unified foundation for transactional integrity and high-performance analytics—empowering enterprises to manage and act on data with confidence.Smarter Development, Stronger GovernancePascaline’s Development & Governance Tools bring together a complete toolkit for building, managing, and securing enterprise data environments. From visual SQL development and pipeline orchestration to fast, secure data integration and cataloging, the suite streamlines how teams design, move, and govern data. Advanced security and resilience features like SecureLink safeguard assets, while analytics and labeling tools like DataScope unlock richer insights.Together, these tools simplify development, strengthen compliance, and ensure operational resilience—making enterprise-scale data management both powerful and intuitive.Tailored for Diverse Markets• Finance – High-speed risk modeling, secure transactions.• Biotech & Healthcare – Compliant, high-volume data management.• AI & ML – Governed environments for training and deployment.• Smart Cities & Industry – Real-time decision-making with scalable databases.“PascalineDB and Pascaline’s Development and Governance suite delivers the solid foundation that enterprises need to scale innovation,” said Jaime Cummins, CEO of Pascaline Technology.AvailabilityPlease contact sales@ pascalinetechnology.com for inquiries about Pascaline’s Database and Development and Governance applications. To explore more from Pascaline, visit pascalinetechnology.com or contact sales@pascalinetechnology.com.About Pascaline Technology inc.Founded in 2022, Pascaline Technology is a leader in developing custom AI solutions integrating new software with hardware. The company specializes in designing innovative hardware and software solutions that redefine computational performance, energy efficiency, and scalability.

