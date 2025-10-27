Pascaline Systems Presents: Auralis™, Lumitron™, and Blaise™ — The Foundation of Enterprise Intelligence

Pascaline's Logo

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pascaline Systems presents Auralis™, its flagship intelligent computing platform that unifies Lumitron™, Pascaline’s enterprise AI software suite, with Blaise™, its multimodal, on-device large language model. Together, they form a complete, integrated ecosystem built to accelerate secure, high-performance AI across enterprise, research, and industrial applications – all available to access now.Auralis™: The Foundation of Intelligent ComputingAuralis™ brings together Pascaline’s full-stack innovation in hardware, software, and AI. Available in desktop, laptop, and server configurations, it’s engineered for real-time intelligence—from data processing and analytics to autonomous reasoning and multimodal content generation.Each Auralis system comes preloaded with Lumitron™ and powered by Blaise™. Its architecture delivers the flexibility of cloud-scale intelligence with the privacy and responsiveness of local execution—ensuring performance, security, and control for every workload.Lumitron™: Unified AI Infrastructure and OrchestrationLumitron™ serves as the intelligent control layer of Pascaline’s ecosystem, unifying platforms like CoreIQ™ for big data and analytics and the Model Suite™ for model development and deployment into a cohesive environment. Built for scale, security, and governance, Lumitron enables enterprises to develop, orchestrate, and implement AI with full transparency—bridging infrastructure, applications, and decision frameworks into a continuous, adaptive intelligence network.Lumitron™ provides pre-built AI agents for common business and research workflows, enabling immediate productivity. Its no-code tools allow users to generate and deploy new custom agents with ease, while full workflow automation powered by agent orchestration streamlines complex operations into intelligent, repeatable processes. Built to be accessible and scalable, Lumitron™ has already been proven to be capable of handling the demands of large enterprise and mission-critical deployments, while also empowering smaller organizations to build their own intelligent ecosystems with confidence.Blaise™: Secure, Multimodal AI for Every DeviceBlaise™ is Pascaline’s efficient, multimodal large language model optimized for secure, high-speed, on-device inference. Capable of processing text, images, audio, and video entirely offline, Blaise™ powers intelligent assistants, writing tools, research engines, and analytics applications—while keeping data private and local. Its local-first design eliminates dependency on external networks, allowing organizations to generate and analyze knowledge securely within their own environments. For non-sensitive workloads, cloud extensions are available, providing flexibility without compromising confidentiality.Designed for accessibility and independence, Blaise™ can operate on standard AMD and Intel processors without requiring a dedicated GPU, bringing enterprise-grade AI to virtually any device. Its compact LLM architecture meets market demand for scalable, private, and energy-efficient AI.A Complete Ecosystem for Scalable, Accessible AIThe synergy of Auralis™, Lumitron™, and Blaise™ delivers a comprehensive platform that merges compute performance, data intelligence, and privacy-first AI. By bringing model execution and knowledge processing closer to the source, Pascaline enables faster, more secure, and more contextually aware decision-making across industries.From financial analytics and healthcare informatics to research, education, and industrial automation, Pascaline’s intelligent systems are redefining how organizations deploy and trust AI at scale.A Message from Pascaline Systems, Inc.“With Auralis™, Lumitron™, and Blaise™, we’ve built an ecosystem where intelligence is not just accessible—it’s inherent,” said Jaime Cummins, CEO of Pascaline Systems.AvailabilityPlease contact sales@pascalinesys.com for inquiries about Pascaline’s product lines. To explore more from Pascaline, visit pascalinetechnology.com or contact sales@pascalinesys.comAbout Pascaline Systems, inc.Founded in 2023, Pascaline Systems is a leader in developing custom AI solutions integrating new software with hardware. The company specializes in designing innovative hardware and software solutions that redefine computational performance, energy efficiency, and scalability.

